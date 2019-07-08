Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 25th, 2019, after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 26th, 2019 to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.
For access to the call, dial 1-866-777-2509. For international participants, dial 1-412-317-5413. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital’s website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.
About Atlantic Capital
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management, and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses with a focus on commercial and not-for-profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers, and affluent families and individuals.
Investor Relations:
Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Email: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050
Corporate Communications:
Ashley C. Carson
Executive Vice President
Corporate and Community Affairs
Email: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050
