The Future of the Global Passenger Car Sensors Market (2019-2027)

The Global Passenger Car Sensors Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of reverse cameras along with parking sensors, introduction of carbon nanotubes in pressure sensors and development of improved image sensor for better night vision.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Adoption of Reverse Cameras Along with Parking Sensors

3.1.2 Introduction of Carbon Nanotubes in Pressure Sensors

3.1.3 Development of Improved Image Sensor for Better Night Vision

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Passenger Car Sensors Market, By Application

4.1 Exhaust

4.2 Safety/Driver Assistance System (DAS) Sensor

4.3 Interior/Comfort System Sensor

4.4 Powertrain/Drivetrain

4.5 Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS)

4.6 Body Control Sensor

4.7 Other Applications



5 Passenger Car Sensors Market, By Sensor Types

5.1 Temperature Sensor

5.2 Position Sensor

5.3 Safety & Comfort Sensor

5.4 Lambda Sensor

5.5 System Sensor

5.6 Pressure Sensor

5.7 Speed Sensor

5.8 O2 & Nox Sensor

5.9 Other Sensor Types



6 Passenger Car Sensors Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 France

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 Spain

6.2.5 UK

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 New Zealand

6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 UAE

6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Rest of Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.6.1 South Africa

6.6.2 Others



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 TRW Automotive

8.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.3 Infineon Technologies

8.4 Elmos Semiconductors

8.5 Denso Corporation

8.6 Delphi Automotive PLC

8.7 CTS Corporation

8.8 Continental AG

8.9 Analog Devices Inc.

8.10 Allegro Microsystems LLC



