Global Packaged Burgers Market Outlook to 2023 with Beyond Meat, BUBBA Foods, Kellogg Co, Paragon Quality Foods, and The Kraft Heinz Co Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaged Burgers Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global packaged burgers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



This packaged burgers market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of frozen burgers, chilled burgers, and fresh burgers. The analysis also considers the sales of packaged burgers in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the frozen burgers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the higher shelf life will play a significant role in the frozen burgers segment to maintain their market position.



Also, the report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, ease of use of packaged food products, and expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers. However, the growing demand for burgers prepared in foodservice establishments, rising concerns associated with bacterial contamination in burgers, and the growing popularity of homemade burgers may hamper the growth of the packaged burgers industry over the forecast period.



Expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers



Food retailers, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, independent stores, and grocery stores, are focusing on expanding their geographic reach, which is expected to increase the sales of packaged burgers. For instance, a UK based supermarket chain Iceland Foods Ltd. recently announced its expansion plans across Ireland during the forecast period. Such expansion of retailers will drive the growth of the packaged burgers market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers



The plant-based packaged burgers are gaining immense popularity among consumers owing to the increasing vegan population across developed countries such as the UK and the US. As a result, vendors are introducing plant-based versions of packaged burgers that contain extracts such as carrot, beetroot, bell pepper, and proteins from wheat and soy. Thus, the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers is identified as a key packaged burgers market trends that will impact market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global packaged burgers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged burgers manufacturers, that include Beyond Meat, BUBBA Foods, Kellogg Co, Paragon Quality Foods, and The Kraft Heinz Co.



Also, the packaged burgers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Frozen burgers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chilled burgers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fresh burgers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers

Innovations in packaging

Expansion of vendors offering packaged burgers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Beyond Meat Inc.

BUBBA Foods LLC

Kellogg Co.

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ay63wl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Frozen Food, Meat, Poultry and Eggs, Processed Food



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.