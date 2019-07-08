Global Packaged Burgers Market Outlook to 2023 with Beyond Meat, BUBBA Foods, Kellogg Co, Paragon Quality Foods, and The Kraft Heinz Co Leading the Competition
Global packaged burgers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
This packaged burgers market analysis considers the revenue generated from the sales of frozen burgers, chilled burgers, and fresh burgers. The analysis also considers the sales of packaged burgers in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the frozen burgers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the higher shelf life will play a significant role in the frozen burgers segment to maintain their market position.
Also, the report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, ease of use of packaged food products, and expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers. However, the growing demand for burgers prepared in foodservice establishments, rising concerns associated with bacterial contamination in burgers, and the growing popularity of homemade burgers may hamper the growth of the packaged burgers industry over the forecast period.
Expansion of retailers offering packaged burgers
Food retailers, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, independent stores, and grocery stores, are focusing on expanding their geographic reach, which is expected to increase the sales of packaged burgers. For instance, a UK based supermarket chain Iceland Foods Ltd. recently announced its expansion plans across Ireland during the forecast period. Such expansion of retailers will drive the growth of the packaged burgers market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers
The plant-based packaged burgers are gaining immense popularity among consumers owing to the increasing vegan population across developed countries such as the UK and the US. As a result, vendors are introducing plant-based versions of packaged burgers that contain extracts such as carrot, beetroot, bell pepper, and proteins from wheat and soy. Thus, the growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers is identified as a key packaged burgers market trends that will impact market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global packaged burgers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged burgers manufacturers, that include Beyond Meat, BUBBA Foods, Kellogg Co, Paragon Quality Foods, and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Also, the packaged burgers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Frozen burgers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chilled burgers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fresh burgers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of plant-based packaged burgers
- Innovations in packaging
- Expansion of vendors offering packaged burgers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beyond Meat Inc.
- BUBBA Foods LLC
- Kellogg Co.
- Paragon Quality Foods Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
