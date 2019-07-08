Brand New On-Demand Pharmacy Takes Hassle Out of Filling Prescriptions

Scripx

Unique business model brings pharmacy directly to the patient.

Going to the pharmacy in person can be a real hassle, especially if a client has to pick up multiple prescriptions every month. Our service virtually eliminates this stress...” — Jon Eaton

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand new, on-demand pharmacy, Scripx, is pleased to announce it is taking the hassle out of filling prescriptions for clients. The company has recently been inspected by the Texas State Board of Pharmacy and has been given the official nod to begin offering their services to clients in the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

Scripx is unlike any other pharmacy in Dallas. Instead of patients taking precious time out of their day to visit a traditional brick-and-mortar store, the company provides on-demand delivery of medication through the use of an innovative and easy-to-use mobile app.

“Just like having your food and packages delivered, clients can now have their medication delivered, too,” says Jon Eaton, founder of Scripx. “Going to the pharmacy in person can be a real hassle, especially if a client has to pick up multiple prescriptions every month. Our service virtually eliminates this stress, providing clients with more time to do the things they love.”

The Scripx app can easily be used by any client with a mobile device. The app provides the patient with the ability to upload insurance information, make payments, schedule deliveries, request refills, and so much more.

“The entire process is managed through our proprietary mobile app,” states Eaton. “Every small detail, from providing your personal information, to coordinating prescriptions with your doctor and insurance company, and even arranging delivery times is done through our system. Plus, if patients ever have any questions, our pharmacy support team is available 24/7 to ensure 100% satisfaction.”

Hands-down, the most beneficial feature of Scripx is the company’s same day delivery service.

“Other mail order companies typically take 24-48 hours for delivery,” says Eaton. “This can be a long time to wait if you need your medication ASAP. To ensure patients get the care they need, we use local couriers that will deliver to any home, work, gym, or wherever else a patient may be.”

Currently, Scripx is serving the Dallas Fort-Worth area, but has goals for expansion into the Houston, Austin, and San Antonio markets in the coming year.

For more information about Scripx, please visit the company’s website at https://www.scripx.com.





