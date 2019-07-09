HR Open Standards Consortium Announces New Board of Directors Member

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards Consortium, the only global network of HR technology professionals committed to leading the ongoing development of global HR interoperability standards, is pleased to welcome Jim Elder to our board of directors. Jim is principal solutions consultant and sales engineer at global leadership consulting firm DDI . The volunteer board guides the organization in its vision of global adoption of HR Open Standards through broad collaboration and provides the place where industry leaders collaborate to enable innovation.With nearly 15 years of experience at DDI, Jim has developed deep expertise in the learning management systems and integrated solutions, and is a thought leader in the learning industry, human resource information system, and HR Open Standards. Jim plays an integral role in bringing DDI’s technology-driven leadership solutions to clients’ internal systems, leading teams of sales, delivery consultants, and product advocates to drive successful integrations. Jim is also a DDI-Certified Facilitator.Within the HR Open Standards Consortium, Jim serves as secretary in the Assessments workgroup and will represent HR Open in the Learner Record project in partnership with the US Chamber and T3 Initiative.Jim Elder joins Board Officers: Andrew Cunsolo, VP of Product Development, Talemetry President and Chairman; Jason Sole, Director of Production, DirectEmployers Association, Secretary; and Suneel Mendiratta, Vice President - Product Development, ADP, Treasurer. Current Board Members include: Bon Idziak, Accurate Background; Dave Garrett, Product Manager at NGA Human Resources; David Vargas, Director, Quality Services Management Office at GSA; Ingolf Teetz, Milch & Zucker; Jan-Willem van der Boom, Manus; Rick Barfoot, HRNX.About HR Open StandardsThe HR Open Standards Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of a standard suite of HR-XML and HR-JSON specifications that simplify Human Resources-related data exchanges. Learn more and download the HR-XML and HR-JSON data exchange standards from the HR Open Standards website.



