Blockchain Supply chain Market is Expected to Reach $9.85 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blockchain supply chain market was estimated at $93.16 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for supply chain transparency, and rise in need for improved security of supply chain transactions drive the growth of the global blockchain supply chain market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about this technology and scarcity of skilled workforce check the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the rapid proliferation of e-commerce industry is expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

The platform segment to retain its top status throughout the forecast period-

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is predicted to maintain its leadership status by 2025. Simultaneously, the services segment would register the fastest CAGR of 87.6% during the estimated period.

The retail segment to dominate through 2018–2025-

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the period 2018–2025. At the same time, the healthcare segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 83.2% by 2025.

North America to lead the trail during the study period-

Based on geography, the North America region held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 90.4% during the period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Key market players analyzed in the global blockchain supply chain report include BTL Group, Huawei Accenture Plc., Oracle Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software, IBM Corporation, and AWS Inc. These players have adhered to high-end market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to brace their stand in the industry.

