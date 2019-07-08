Global Graphene Market Size to Reach $151.39 Million by 2021 at 39.8% CAGR

Rise in graphene producers, increased focus on R&D, and growing adoption of graphene in various sectors are expected to propel the global graphene market. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period. The research & development segment held the largest share, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Graphene Market by Product Type (Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene, Few Layer Graphene, Graphene Oxide, and Graphene Nano Platelets) and Application (RFID, Composites, Sensors, Research & Development, Energy Storage, Functional Ink, and Polymer Additives) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2021” According to the report, the global graphene market accounted for $20.31 million in 2015 and is estimated at $151.39 million by 2021, registering a CAGR of 39.8% from 2015 to 2021.

Rapid increase in graphene producers, growing adoption of graphene in various sectors, and increase focus on R&D have boosted the growth of the global graphene market. However, absence of band gap, susceptibility to oxidative environments, and hurdles in volume production hamper the market growth. On the contrary, cross-industry collaboration and rise in capital investment for strengthening R&D are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global graphene market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into mono-layer & bi-layer graphene, few-layer graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene nanoplatelets. The mono-layer graphene & bi-layer graphene segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period. However, the graphene nanoplatelets segment held the largest share, contributing nearly two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into RFID, composites, sensors, research & development, energy storage, functional ink, and polymer additives. The research & development segment held the largest share, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the energy storage segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 93.2% during the forecast period.

The global graphene market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share, garnering nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period.

The graphene market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as XG Sciences, Graphenea S.A., Haydale Limited, Vorbrck Materials, CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Laboratories, Bluestone Global Tech, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Angstron Material, Inc., and ACS Material, LLC.

