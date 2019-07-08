Curo Compensation and QCG Consulting Team Up to Help Companies Address Costly HR Issues

Combined Forces Address the Ongoing Challenges and Overlooked Pain Points Facing Today’s Organizations

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and LONDON, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today shared details of its new partnership with QCG Consulting (QCG) , a leading business-focused HR consultancy supporting a wide range of public and private sector organizations. Recognizing the impact of “leaking tap” HR issues, Curo and QCG have combined forces to help U.K. mid-sized companies across industries to identify the root of the problem and eliminate them.



While the size and scope of challenges vary from organization to organization, together, Curo and QCG will cover everything from an inefficient, time-consuming compensation review process to a lack of HR resources needed to execute a successful compensation strategy. Curo and QCG will also account for unresolved pain points such as the absence of a proper employee value proposition contributing to high employee turnover as well as an inability to enforce governance over the company as a whole.

Rogerio Albelo, Head of Alliances for Curo, commented, “With ‘leaking tap’ issues, the problems often go unnoticed, costing the organizations significant amounts of money in the process. Over time, the severity increases, influencing HR’s ability to function and putting the organization at risk. With QCG Consulting, Curo is helping to find the source of the ‘leak,’ prevent additional fallout and shore up the organization’s foundation.”

Delivering a combined offering, Curo and QCG will work to automate the reward process and implement the tools needed to facilitate governance; ensure reward budget spend is under control and correctly allocated; mitigate the amount of risk in reward by managing compliance; and communicate to employees about the fair, equitable and transparent reward strategy in place.

Alan Hurst, Managing Director for QCG Consulting, shared, “For nearly 20 years, QCG has taken a pragmatic approach to HR, with a strong track record of helping clients align their strategies and systems and improve overall effectiveness. Partnering with Curo, we’ll continue that mission, focusing on strengthening compensation and reward programs and ensuring organizations close up any existing gaps and maximize their efforts.”

For more information about Curo and the company’s global partners, visit https://www.curocomp.com/global-partners .

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise, which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle efficiently and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 300,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 150 countries.

About QCG Consulting

QCG is a business-driven HR consultancy with a successful track record across key aspects of the employee experience covering Reward and Recognition; Employee Engagement; Leadership Development; and the wider Employee Value Proposition. Founded in 2000 and based in London, our team of experienced business and HR professionals focuses on helping organizations improve and sustain their long term performance by understanding and harnessing what drives their employees.





