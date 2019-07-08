NOUV Prepares To Issue Dividend To PURA Shareholders Today Publishing Current Financial Reports

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) management today announced publishing current financial reports in preparation of issuing a stock dividend to the shareholders of Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”). NOUV and PURA management plan to publish an update tomorrow following up on the NOUV financials published today to advise shareholders on the latest news regarding the coming NOUV dividend stock issuance to PURA shareholders.

PURA spun off its Texas based cannabis cultivation operation that concentrates on growing hemp to NOUV late last year. The spinoff deal includes a dividend of NOUV stock to be issued to PURA shareholders. Similar to Village Farms in West Texas, a major tomato farming outfit the produces for H-E-B, Tom Albertsons and Walmart, NOUV is expanding its conventional Texas based nursery operation into a major hemp farming operation. The global industrial hemp market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025. PURA and NOUV are making substantial progress toward the acceleration of the NOUV stock dividend to be issued to PURA shareholders in conjunction with PURA’s cannabis cultivation operation. Learn the latest on the upcoming dividend when PURA and NOUV management publish an online management update on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.



NOUV recently published a new website with the intention of accelerating the planned dividend of NOUV shares to PURA shareholders in conjunction with PURA's spinoff of its cannabis cultivation operations to NOUV in the fourth quarter of last year. The new website is an alternative disclosure site that includes detailed corporate information including capital structure, financial disclosures, management information, stock quotation and more. The new site includes a research analyst report on the current business and operations of NOUV and an independent fairness opinion on the value of the NOUV shares to be issued to PURA shareholders in conjunction with PURA's spinoff of its cannabis cultivation operation to NOUV. The new website is designed with the intention of providing the details on NOUV's operations, structure and value that can support investment decisions. Management considers making these basic details available as a prerequisite to issuing the planned stock dividend. With the NOUV business information site now live and with the financial disclosures up to date, management is confident that a prompt issuance of the dividend of NOUV shares to PURA shareholders will follow.



PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35



Goldman Small Cap Research recently released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA “have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark.” The report highlights PURA’s growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions. The report further details recent updates intended to accelerate the issue of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. Notably, the report points to the capacity and quality improvements enabled by the addition of a new team member with exceptional beverage industry professional experience.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc. and Nouveau, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.