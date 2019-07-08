/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Agreements have been finalized and Last Shot is scheduled to be soon featured on the online marketplace platform "GoVets" (https://www.govets.com). GoVets is a program sponsored by the National Veterans Small Business Coalition (NVSBC - https://www.nvsbc.org) and designed to make products manufactured and distributed by U.S. military veterans more accessible.



GoVets is the only online marketplace where consumers and buyers can access millions of products from thousands of VA-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB). Patriotic citizens support U.S. business and thank disabled veterans for their service by purchasing products on GoVets. Government Buyers use GoVets to purchase using the Micro-purchase threshold of under $10K per transaction, and to perform market research and to develop consistent sources of supply from SDVOSBs. Commercial Corporate Enterprises purchase on GoVets as a lower-risk way to meet their supplier diversity goals and objectives.

"We are very excited about Last Shot's new branding and about our relationship with GoVets and are optimistic about future sales and exposure through this unique platform for government and corporate buyers," says EQ Labs CEO Mo Owens.

GoVets has been recognized by the Veterans Administration as an authorized marketplace where buyers can utilize the products and services of disabled veterans without the need to go out to bid as long as the single purchase does not exceed $10K. "There are many government and corporate buyers that are authorized to use the ‘P’ Card (Procurement Card) to make small purchases when products and supplies are needed quickly, and buyers can buy from any number of online marketplaces such as Amazon and Google, so GoVets makes sense," says Owens.

Last Shot will be distributed through GoVets by AirGo Food & Beverage, a division of AirGo USA LLC, a strategic partner and Value Added Reseller for EQ Labs, Inc. AirGo is a VA verified disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB). AirGo is a member of NVSBC.

Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Labs, Inc. or its management believes, expects, anticipates, foresees, forecasts, estimates or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report, our quarterly reports and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the OTC Markets.

For further information contact:

Mo Owens, CEO, FOUNDER

4200 S Russell Road. suite #114

Las Vegas NV. 89118

Cell: (702) 806-5943

Mo@drinklastshotlv.com

www.drinklastshotlv.com/

www.facebook.com/drinkeq



