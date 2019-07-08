Worldwide Prepreg Markets to 2027: Rise in the Demand for Carbon-Fiber Prepreg Spells Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prepreg Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report, estimates the global prepreg market to proliferate with a compound annual growth rate of 10.05% in the forecasting years of 2019-2027.



The global prepreg market is being driven by factors such as the rising demand from the aerospace industry, the automotive manufacturers trying to reduce carbon footprints, the ease of handling, the growing wind energy market and a rise in the interest in lightweight materials in sports. However, high costs associated with prepreg and low shelf-life compared to conventional resin fiber impede the growth of the market.



Key opportunities like the enhancements in manufacturing processes, rise in the demand for carbon-fiber prepreg and the increasing strategic developments by manufacturers aid in the growth of the market through the estimated period. However, challenges such as technical confines and complexities in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) requirements hamper the market growth.



Regional Outlook



The global prepreg market has been segmented mainly into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global prepreg market, accounting for the highest CAGR.



Whereas, North America holds the largest market share of the global prepreg market, owing to the huge demand from the aerospace sector in the region. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The developed countries in the region, namely, the United States and Canada are the key contributors to the market advancements in the region. The presence of the key players and the ongoing economic advancements in the region are the key motivators for the growth of the market.



Competitive Outlook



The noteworthy companies in the prepreg market are Zyvex Labs, Park Electrochemical Corp., Ventec Group, Gurit Holding AG, Cytec Solvay Group, Axiom Materials, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Celanese, SGL Group, Teijin Limited, UNICARBON, Hexcel Corporation, Royal Ten Cate N.V. and Renegade Materials Corporation.



Hexcel Corporation, is an American advanced composites company based in Connecticut. The company mainly focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a wide variety of structural materials that include carbon fibers, prepregs, reinforcements, matrix systems, honeycomb, adhesives and composite structures. Hexcel reported revenues of US $1,861.2 million for FY2015, with an increase of 0.3% over FY2014. HexPly Prepregs, HexPly SuperFIT, HexPly SuperCap and HexPly M77 Snap-Cure are some of the products offered by the company. In September 2017, Hexcel Corporation announced the launch of its government-backed 7.4 million R&D project, MAXIM, and the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Leicester.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Prepreg Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. Industry Components

2.6. Technological Analysis

2.7. PESTEL Analysis

2.8. Vendor Scorecard

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Increased Demand From Aerospace Industry

2.9.2. Ease of Handling

2.9.3. Automotive Manufacturers Aiming at Reducing Carbon Footprints

2.9.4. Evolving Wind Energy Market

2.9.5. Growing Interest of Lightweight Materials in Sporting Goods

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Low Shelf Life Compared to Conventional Resin-Fibers

2.10.2. High Costs Associated With Prepreg

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Advances in Manufacturing Processes

2.11.2. Increased Demand For Carbon Fiber Prepreg

2.11.3. Rising Number of Strategic Developments By Manufacturers

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Complexities in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Requirements

2.12.2. Technical Confines



3. Global Prepreg Market Outlook - By Resin Type

3.1. Thermoset

3.2. Thermoplastic



4. Global Prepreg Market Outlook - By Manufacturing Process

4.1. Hot Melt

4.2. Solvent Dip



5. Global Prepreg Market Outlook - By Fiber Type

5.1. Carbon Fiber

5.2. Glass Fiber

5.3. Aramid Fiber



6. Global Prepreg Market Outlook - By End-Users

6.1. Aerospace & Defence

6.2. Wind Energy

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Sporting Goods

6.5. PCB & Others



7. Global Prepreg Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market By Resin Type

7.1.2. Market By Manufacturing Process

7.1.3. Market By Fiber Type

7.1.4. Market By End-Users

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market By Resin Type

7.2.2. Market By Manufacturing Process

7.2.3. Market By Fiber Type

7.2.4. Market By End-Users

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Italy

7.2.5.5. Spain

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market By Resin Type

7.3.2. Market By Manufacturing Process

7.3.3. Market By Fiber Type

7.3.4. Market By End-Users

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market By Resin Type

7.4.2. Market By Manufacturing Process

7.4.3. Market By Fiber Type

7.4.4. Market By End-Users

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market By Resin Type

7.5.2. Market By Manufacturing Process

7.5.3. Market By Fiber Type

7.5.4. Market By End-Users

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Axiom Materials

8.2. Celanese

8.3. Cytec Solvay Group

8.4. Gurit Holding AG

8.5. Hexcel Corporation

8.6. Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

8.7. Park Electrochemical Corp.

8.8. Renegade Materials Corporation

8.9. Royal Ten Cate N.V.

8.10. Sgl Group

8.11. Teijin Limited

8.12. Toray Industries Inc.

8.13. Unicarbon

8.14. Ventec Group

8.15. Zyvex Labs



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope

9.2. Sources of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



