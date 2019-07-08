CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HRTX, STG, PYX and ZUO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 - April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/heron-therapeutics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Heron Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (“CMC”) and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)

Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Sunlands Technology Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands’ student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands’ gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands' marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sunlands Technology Group class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)

Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Pyxus International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Pyxus International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Class Period: April 12, 2018 - May 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zuora-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Zuora, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Zuora, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .





You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.