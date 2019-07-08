SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EQBK LTHM PVTL DBD: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019

Class Period: May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019

Get additional information about EQBK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/equity-bancshares-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Get additional information about LTHM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Get additional information about PVTL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

Class Period: May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017

Get additional information about DBD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



