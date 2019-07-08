ALION NAMES KATIE SELBE SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF CYBER NETWORK SOLUTIONS GROUP

/EIN News/ --

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies, announced today that Katie Selbe has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion’s Cyber Network Solutions Group.

In this role, Katie will lead a portfolio of programs and capabilities delivering cross-domain network engineering, cyber hardening and operations; modeling and simulation; live, virtual and constructive training; and big data analysis, cloud architecture and integrated Ai. The Cyber Network Solutions Group provides engineering and technical expertise, product development, program management, and technical support services to a customer base that includes the Department of Defense and Intelligence communities.



“Katie brings a wealth of industry knowledge in the cyber and intelligence arena. With her track record of operational excellence and her ability to focus on customer requirements, program growth and strategy, she is an excellent addition to the Alion leadership team, and we are excited to have Katie on board.” said Sid Fuchs, Alion COO. “With the rapid evolution and expansion of the Cyber and Training markets, Alion is poised to rapidly deploy our solutions to our current customer base, and expand to new customer sets. With the inclusion of the Big Data Platform (BDP) and analytics solutions, our current cyber tools, platforms, and operations capabilities, and our continued success in the development of Live, Virtual and Constructive Training systems, this group is poised to be a needle-mover for future growth.”

“I am excited and honored to join the Alion team in delivering innovative solutions for our National Defense and Security, as they have done for 83 years. Alion is uniquely positioned in the market and has an enviable portfolio that I look forward to leveraging to propel the company toward sustained success in the years to come. I am thrilled to be a part of an established team, and look forward to this next chapter in my career.” Said Katie Selbe.

Prior to joining Alion, Katie Selbe was Director of the National Mission Capabilities (NMC) operating unit in Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions (CIMS) division, part of Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector. The CIMS division is the leading global developer, provider, manufacturer and integrator of advanced, secure and agile systems and solutions. In this role, Selbe had responsibility for the overall growth and program activities of NMC’s portfolio, including a wide range of intelligence, surveillance and cyber technologies and mission solutions for the national security customers.

Katie served as the operating unit director National Cyber and Intelligence Solutions (NCIS) in Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions (CIMS) division, part of Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector, where she oversaw all growth and program activities including full spectrum cyber, multi-int enterprise data management and integration, as well as mission enabling cyber solutions supporting the intelligence community.

Katie also held the position of director of Air Command and Control (C2), an operating unit in the C2 division, part of the former Northrop Grumman’s Information Systems sector. The C2 division is a leading provider of open and interoperable command and control systems across the air, enterprise logistics, land, maritime, and strategic domains.

Selbe earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in systems engineering from George Mason University. She also completed the University of Chicago Booth School of Business Strategy Development Program.



ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

###

Attachment

Donna Charapich Alion Science and Technology 703-269-3473 dcharapich@alionscience.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.