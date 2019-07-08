Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. Announces Termination of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. (the “Manager”), the trustee and manager of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (the “Fund”), today announced that it has decided to terminate the Fund on or about September 9, 2019 (the “Termination Date”). The termination does not require unitholder approval. The Manager will make an application to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to voluntarily delist the Fund from the TSX prior to the Termination Date. Effective today, no further subscriptions for units of the Fund will be accepted.



Prior to the Termination Date, the Manager will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of the Fund to cash and after paying or making adequate provision for all of the Fund’s liabilities, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date distribute the net assets of the Fund pro rata among the unitholders of record of the Fund on the Termination Date. The Manager will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination.

“Although the Fund has outperformed its peers since its inception, the costs associated with maintaining this product in the Canadian marketplace are simply too prohibitive,” said Frank Holmes, Director of Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc., the portfolio advisor to the Fund.

For more information, please visit www.usglobaletfs.ca/fund/gogo/ .

About Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc.

With over 25 years of experience specializing in the small and micro-cap equity space, Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc. ( www.galileofunds.ca ) has become one of Canada’s premier boutique investment managers specializing in smaller company investment strategies.

For further information:

Michael Waring, 1-888-912-2288.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.



