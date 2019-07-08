Cannabis Real Estate Firm BANGI, Inc. Appoints World Bank Advisor as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – BANGI, Inc. (OTC: BNGI), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis and hemp farms, today announced that it has appointed World Bank advisor Chairman of the Board Dr. Neil Parsan to the additional position of Chief Executive Officer. The appointment completes a planned succession plan following the transition of Rick Shykora as Interim Chief Executive Officer, to Dr. Parsan, effective immediately.

Dr. Parsan, who was appointed as Chairman of the Board in November 2018, managed the Company’s reverse merger with Compass Biotechnologies from its initial due diligence stages to its completion announced last week. In addition, during his role as Chairman of the Board, BANGI has significantly expanded its footprint across the cannabis industry, added additional prominent Board members and has positioned the Company to embark on a series of strategic acquisitions, consistent with its unique business model.

“The recently passed Farm Bill coupled with Dr. Parsan’s global business network have favorably positioned BANGI to rapidly expand its presence both domestically and internationally,” said Willard Jackson, member of BANGI’s Board of Directors. “Neil is the right CEO to lead BANGI during this transformative period for both the company and the broader cannabis industry. He is a true visionary who brings a unique, human-centered leadership approach to our culture, product offerings and services that will unlock the true potential of our people and our business,” concluded Mr. Jackson.

Dr. Neil Parsan formerly served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, non-resident Ambassador to the United Mexican States, and Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the Organization of American States (OAS). He also held the Cabinet position of Executive Secretary for Integral Development at the Organization of American States (OAS) as confirmed by 34 countries through the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) in September 2015. Currently, Dr. Parsan remains a respected diplomat, globalist, strategist and Secretary for Integrated Development for (OAS).

For additional information about BANGI, please visit www.bangistock.com.

About BANGI, Inc. (OTC: BNGI)

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

