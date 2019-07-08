EXL Appoints Samuel Meckey as Healthcare Business Leader

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced the appointment of Samuel Meckey to the role of Executive Vice President and Business Head, Healthcare.



“As we complete the integration of SCIO into EXL, and we continue to grow and evolve our healthcare business, we need strong leadership to drive profitable growth,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, EXL. “I am excited to have Sam lead EXL’s Healthcare Business. He is a seasoned executive with a strong track record of exceptional results, and his experience will help us to scale our healthcare business significantly.”

“We are building upon a strong foundation of client service and deep capabilities in clinical, pharmacy, payment, and data and analytics services,” Meckey said. “As the healthcare industry evolves, we’ll continue to develop innovative solutions that leverage these capabilities to provide distinctive value to our clients.”

Sam joined EXL in 2018 as Executive Vice President and a member of the Executive Committee. Previously, Sam served as President of Optum Global Solutions, overseeing the company's global operations and technology services organization. He held numerous executive roles with UnitedHealth Group, including Senior Vice President, Population Health, and Chief Operating Officer, Care Management and Advocacy.

Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, Sam was an officer and a pilot in the United States Navy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the United States Naval Academy, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help businesses enhance revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 29,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), Latin America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

