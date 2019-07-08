Dentsply Sirona Announces Appointment of Jorge M. Gomez as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), the Dental Solutions Company, today announced the appointment of Jorge M. Gomez as Chief Financial Officer.



Jorge M. Gomez served as Chief Financial Officer of Cardinal Health since January 2018, where he was responsible for financial activities across the enterprise, including financial strategy, capital deployment, treasury, investor relations, tax, accounting and external reporting. Prior to that, Jorge was Chief Financial Officer of the Medical and Pharmaceutical segments, and Treasurer and Corporate Controller at Cardinal Health. Before joining Cardinal Health, Jorge held multiple executive and leadership roles at General Motors and the Smurfit-Kappa Group.

"On behalf of the entire management team, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Jorge Gomez. He is a talented global executive with an in-depth knowledge of the healthcare market, who brings the right mix of skills and experience, and a solid track record of successfully managing global finance operations,” said Don Casey, Dentsply Sirona’s CEO. “In addition, Jorge has a strong business sense and the ability to collaboratively lead an organization to drive increased shareholder value. I would also like to thank Nick Alexos for his efforts and dedication to Dentsply Sirona, and his leadership during the CFO transition,” continued Mr. Casey.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 132-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:

Investors:

John Sweeney, CFA, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-717-849-7863

John.Sweeney@dentsplysirona.com

