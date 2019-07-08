Organovo Presents Data on Creating Stem Cell-Based Bioprinted Kidney Organoids at the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) (“Organovo”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of 3D bioprinted tissues aimed at treating a range of serious diseases, presented data on fabricating stem cell-based kidney tissues at The International Society for Stem Cell Research 2019 Annual Meeting held in Los Angeles, Ca. from June 26-29, 2019.



Organovo has continued to adapt stem-cell based approaches to developing kidney tissues using its leading 3D bioprinting platform. The Company has demonstrated the automated production of complex kidney organoids, with potential future applications including in vitro disease modeling and the treatment of patients with renal disease.

“Partnerships with world-class institutions can accelerate groundbreaking work in finding cures for critical unmet disease needs and the development of implantable therapeutic tissues,” said Taylor J. Crouch, CEO, Organovo. “Our recently announced collaboration with Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (“MCRI”) and Professor Melissa Little has made our work automating the fabrication of kidney organoids possible. By combining MCRI’s proprietary approach for modeling human kidney tissue from stem cells and Organovo’s 3D bioprinting platform, we’re able to produce detailed kidney tissues, which is a key step toward advancing this promising technology for both drug testing and therapeutic applications. We’re hopeful that this will be an important step along the way in treating kidney disease.”

The Company’s poster is as follows:

Title: Bioprinted Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Kidney Organoids Provide Opportunities for High Content Screening

Poster: T-4013

https://organovo.com/bioprinted-pluripotent-stem-cell-derived-kidney-organoids-provide-opportunities-for-high-content-screening-2/

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organovo is a biotech platform company that has developed a leadership position with its revolutionary ability to 3D bioprint tissues with human functionality. The Company is pursuing IND-track programs to develop its NovoTissues® to address a number of serious unmet medical needs, initially focusing on liver disease. Organovo’s program for Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency received orphan drug designation from the FDA in 2017. The Company is also providing access to its ExVive™ in vitro tissue platform to facilitate high value drug discovery and development collaborations. Organovo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Samsara Sciences, provides the Company and its clients with high quality human liver cells for research applications. Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care. Learn more at www.organovo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

