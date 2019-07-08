ManTech Selects John J. Boyle as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, Mission Solutions and Services Group

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has appointed John J. Boyle as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer for the company’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group, reporting to MSS President Matt Tait.



Effective July 8, 2019, Boyle will lead sales and business development for ManTech’s vital work with customers in every branch of the Department of Defense, and for Federal Civilian agencies that include the Departments of State, Homeland Security, Veterans Administration and Health and Human Services. Boyle joins ManTech from IBM Global Business Services, where he served as Business Development and Client First Leader.

“During his tenure with Fortune 100 technology leaders, John has built a phenomenal record of success through his dynamic, results-oriented approach to driving growth,” said Matt Tait, President of ManTech’s MSS Group. “At ManTech, he will build on this achievement, Bringing Digital to the MissionTM to help solve our customer’s toughest technology challenges.”

In a career spanning 25 years in the government services contracting industry, Boyle has earned recognition for outstanding sales leadership, client engagement and delivery excellence. Prior to IBM, Boyle was Vice President, Global Strategic Business Development at Unisys, and held executive positions at SAIC, Cap Gemini, ACS/Xerox/Lockheed Martin, and EDS/DXC/Perspecta. He holds a BS in Finance from Emporia State University, and is an MBA candidate at American University’s Kogod School of Business.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .



