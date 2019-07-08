/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brinks Home Security, one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S., has appointed Chris X. Moloney, a proven marketing leader with a compelling track record of helping established brands drive double-digit growth, as Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of E-Commerce, effective today. Moloney will report directly to President and CEO Jeff Gardner and will be located at the Dallas Headquarters.



Brinks Home Security Looks to New Era of Growth With Appointment of Chris Moloney as Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of E-Commerce





In his new role, Moloney will focus on continuing to build and expand the Brinks Home Security brand in support of the Company’s existing independent Authorized Dealers network – the largest such network in the industry – while also evolving the Company’s e-commerce platform to make Brinks Home Security products even more accessible to its customers.

"Brinks Home Security is proud to serve approximately one million customers with our award-winning technologies and industry-leading customer service,” said Brinks Home Security CEO and President Jeff Gardner. “We have worked hard to strengthen our business and brand to get to this point and are now well positioned to begin a new stage of strategic, accelerated growth. Chris brings the expertise we need to capture this opportunity, and we are confident we will benefit from his experience and leadership."

Moloney stated: "Brinks Home Security represents one of the top brands in the industry, with a great tradition of excellence and innovation, and is perfectly positioned to be the hub of the connected home and IoT revolution. The company's industry-leading technology and #1 rank in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Security Satisfaction study highlights its commitment to keeping customers safe and connected. I am thrilled to be joining the Company at such an exciting inflection point."

Moloney brings more than 20 years of marketing experience to his new role, including serving as Chief Marketing Officer for Experian, Wells Fargo Advisors, TaxSlayer, and Scottrade. He has been an active leader in the CMO Club, a global membership organization with over 800 active heads of marketing worldwide, for 10 years and most recently served as Co-President in Atlanta. In 2015, he was named as America's "Digital CMO" by Adobe and CMO.com. He holds an executive graduate certificate in finance and leadership from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, earned his MBA from Lindenwood University, and holds a Bachelor of Business from Missouri State University.

About Brinks Home Security

Brinks Home Security is one of the largest home security alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home Security secures approximately one million residential customers and commercial client accounts with monitored home and business security system services. The company is supported by the nation’s largest network of independent Authorized Dealers, providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company was named the “Connected Home Security Company of the Year” in 2016 and “Connected Home Automation Company of the Year” in 2017 by IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes excellence in Internet of Things technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of our services, competitive issues, general market and economic conditions and changes in law and government regulations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Brinks Home Security expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Brinks Home Security’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Brinks Home Security, including the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about Brinks Home Security and about the risks and uncertainties related to Brinks Home Security’s business which may affect the statements made in this press release.

Contact:

Investors:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane & Company

Tel: 212-446-1875

E-mail: ebartsch@sloanepr.com

Media:

Sarah Rosselet

FTI Consulting

Tel: 312-428-2638

E-mail: sarah.rosselet@fticonsulting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d11d829f-3660-4286-9fa4-418eea79229a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.