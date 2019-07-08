HR Technology Conference & Exposition® China Shares 2019 Highlights, Announces 2020 Dates

Inaugural LRP Media Group Event Welcomed More than 10,000 Participants in Two Days

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. and SHANGHAI, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRP Media Group , a diversified media publishing powerhouse and well-respected frontrunner in the education and human resources markets, today shared details from the recent 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® China, along with dates for the 2020 event.

Held at the Shanghai Expo Center in May, more than 10,000 participants attended the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® China over the course of two days. The agenda featured over 80 speakers from across the HR technology and talent acquisition spaces, offering attendees an in-depth look at the topics and technologies directly impacting their organizations. From the plenary to breakout sessions, the event considered the rapid development of the HR industry in China and explored advances in everything from artificial intelligence to people analytics.

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President of Global Events and Publisher of Human Resource Executive® magazine, said, “The 2019 HR Tech China Conference was a tremendous success, providing an interactive and educational forum for practitioners and technologists to discuss both the current state and future of work. We look forward to staging next year’s event.”

In addition to an impressive slate of speakers, which included global business advisor and author, Ram Charan, the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® China also gave attendees the opportunity to connect with more than 100 solutions and services in the expo hall. This forward-thinking approach brought attendees together with industry experts and providers and resulted in extensive coverage from the local media.

Emanuel Cotronakis, Executive Vice President of LRP Media Group, shared, “Since entering the Asia-Pacific region, we’re thrilled to see the response to the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® China. The outcome of our 2019 event further validates the LRP Media Group mission to expand our highly influential HR technology events globally.”

For next year, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® China will take place May 26 – 27, 2020 at the Shanghai Expo Center. Additional details will be made available at http://www.hrtechchn.cn/en/index.aspx .

About LRP Media Group

LRP Media Group, founded in 1977 by Kenneth Kahn, is an innovative media giant serving millions of business and education professionals worldwide. Specializing in education administration, education law, education technology, federal employment, human resources, workers' compensation and disability, LRP produces thousands of books, pamphlets, newsletters, videos and online resources. The company also produces five industry-leading print and digital magazines for key decision-makers: District Administration®, Human Resources Executive®, HRM Asia, Risk & Insurance® and University Business®. Additionally, LRP annually delivers top-quality training and professional development to more than 80,000 professionals through its 13 award-winning conferences and tradeshows in China, Singapore and the United States.

LRP currently employs more than 500 professionals in its Connecticut, Florida, Pennsylvania, Singapore and Washington, D.C. offices. Headquartered in Palm Beach County since 1996, the company has more than $70 million in annual revenue. For a complete list of LRP resources, eCourses and conferences, please visit www.lrp.com .

