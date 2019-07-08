Leading Web Hosting Company Selects INAP for Colocation Services at INAP’s Atlanta and Seattle Flagship Data Centers

/EIN News/ -- Global web hosting company servicing customers from over 100 countries, consolidates US footprint with INAP as sole provider



INAP’s data centers selected for strategic location, data security and low latency enabled by INAP’s route-optimized Performance IP® technology

RESTON, Va., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and a privately held web hosting company, today announced a multi-year agreement for colocation and Performance IP® services.

The customer selected INAP for its high-density colocation solutions, the quality of its strategically located Tier 3 data centers, and its latency-reducing Performance IP service. By choosing INAP’s flagship data centers in Atlanta and Seattle, the company will begin the consolidation of its US footprint.

“This multi-market colocation and network customer win is another showcase for INAP’s strength in the web hosting vertical,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer, INAP. “INAP’s network optimization solution, in particular, remains a key advantage over competitors, providing superior performance and significant cost savings on blended IP compared to the customer’s previous solution.”

INAP Performance IP, powered by a patented route optimization engine, will automatically direct the customers traffic along the lowest-latency path. At over 100 network POPs worldwide, Performance IP makes approximately 500 million latency-reducing route optimizations every day.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

Media Contacts: Richard Ramlall, Chief Communications Officer: 404.302.9982 Clay Boothby: 202.595.4923



