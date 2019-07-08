Government of Mauritania and EllaLink sign agreement to deliver connectivity on the EllaLink Submarine Cable System

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Mauritania and EllaLink are pleased to announce the signature of an agreement to strengthen connectivity to Mauritania via the EllaLink submarine cable system.



A dedicated branching unit will be added to the EllaLink system, due to be operational in 2020, enabling Mauritania to enhance local and international broadband access, as well as offering diversity and resilience to the existing telecommunications infrastructure.

The Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research, Information and Communication Technologies, Dr Sidi Ould Salem, declared “This agreement confirms our commitment to address the connectivity challenges that Mauritania faces. Internet connectivity is crucial to ensure the Mauritanians have effective and reliable communications services, and to progress the digital transformation of the region.”

“We are delighted that the Government of Mauritania has chosen EllaLink to further develop its communications infrastructure. As we continue to progress towards system installation this agreement further demonstrates the growing momentum of EllaLink,” said Philippe Dumont, CEO of the EllaLink Group.

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced subsea cable system offering secure high capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System is being built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 72Tbps of capacity over four fiber pairs. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in 2020. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. To learn more visit ella.link

