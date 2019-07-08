Avaap Acquires Navigator Management Partners Creating A Cross-Platform, Industry-Specialized Global IT Advisory And Management Consulting Powerhouse

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap , an industry-focused advisory services and IT management consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Navigator Management Partners , a cross-platform management and technology consulting firm specializing in ERP systems, business intelligence (BI), and change management. The acquisition expands Avaap’s capabilities from an Infor-only consulting organization to a best-in-class cross-platform technology advisory and management consulting firm for organizations in healthcare, retail, higher education, non-profit, government, manufacturing, and other commercial industries.



Navigator is based in Columbus, OH. Since its founding nearly two decades ago Navigator has realized unparalleled success in client realization of return on investment and business benefit when implementing large IT projects, process improvements, or organizational change management support.

Avaap, which has more than 200 customers in 35 countries, is now positioned to serve a broader sector of the market and cater to businesses across all industries seeking to leverage enterprise technology to drive business transformation. Among the major market drivers, including ongoing pressure to improve efficiency and cut costs, increased merger and acquisition activity, and lack of skilled IT professionals, especially with BI and change management capabilities, Avaap is able to provide highly specialized industry expertise across the major enterprise applications to help customers optimize IT ecosystems, cut costs, and improve workflows. Avaap’s mission of building deep industry expertise is further strengthened with this acquisition.

“The acquisition of Navigator is a landmark step in Avaap’s strategic development,” said Dhiraj Shah, president and CEO, Avaap. “Digital transformation, migration to the cloud, and other industry disruptors are increasing the need for customers to seek an experienced partner that understands their business, not just the technology. Our focus is to have the leading market share in the industries we serve by providing superior end-to-end capabilities. This acquisition, along with the continued support from our capital partner NMS Capital, and the new partnerships we inherit, allow us to support our growth goals and extend that commitment to our largest assets; our customers and employee citizens.”

Navigator CEO David Schoettmer added, “We are two growing and profitable companies, both passionate about our shared vision and values. Joining together puts us in a stronger position to build for the future faster and better than before, combining a massive breadth of experienced resources across multiple ERP platforms, as well as BI and change management expertise. The acquisition will allow our existing and new customers to have access to some of the best people and technologies available to address their critical missions and our employees will benefit from greatly expanded growth opportunities as part of the new company. We see strong opportunities for growth and the combined organization will enable us to have the team and resources to do so.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused advisory services and IT management consulting firm. Headquartered in Edison, N.J. with global offices and customers around the world, Avaap has deep expertise in healthcare, retail, fashion, manufacturing and distribution, and other industries. Avaap has earned numerous industry accolades, including being named on Computerworld’s list of 100 Best Places to Work in IT since 2014; recipient of Infor’s Alliance Partner of the Year award since 2014 as well as winner of several other Infor partner awards; KLAS 2017 Category Leader for Revenue Cycle Optimization; five year honoree on the Inc. 500, recipient of NJBIZ 50 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015, and multi-year recipient of Becker’s Healthcare and Modern Healthcare’s Top Places to Work awards. Avaap’s culture is powered by passionate people who are relentless in driving customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About Navigator Management Partners

Navigator Management Partners, located in Columbus, OH, is a cross-platform management and IT consulting firm specializing in ERP system implementations with heavy focus on business intelligence and analytics, business analysis and process optimization, IT strategy, and organizational change management. Navigator has received dozens of industry awards acknowledging its status as a rapidly growing company, a best place to work, and an active participant in corporate philanthropy. Founded in 2001, Navigator maintains strategic partnerships with market-leading cloud applications, specializing in Workday, Prosci®, and others. Visit navmp.com to learn more.

