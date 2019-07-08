Community Legal Clinics Appealing to Attorney General Doug Downey to immediately restore funding

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provincial Government’s cuts to legal aid funding have resulted in layoffs of frontline staff who provide crucial legal support to the most marginalized communities in Ontario. The work of specialty and general legal clinics are critical to protecting the rights of people living on low-incomes in Ontario.



Legal clinics with drastic cuts to their budget will be personally delivering appeal documents of this decision to Legal Aid Ontario. These legal clinics alongside the communities they represent and their supporters will march to the Attorney General’s office to demand an immediate reversal of the funding cuts.

When:

Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM

Where:

Ministry of the Attorney General

720 Bay St., Toronto

Who:

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario; Kensington-Bellwoods Community Legal Services Toronto; Workers’ Health and Safety Legal Clinic; Industrial Accident Victims Group of Ontario; Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic; and Parkdale Community Legal Services.

Contact Information:

Bahar Shadpour

Communications Coordinator, Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario

shadpob@lao.on.ca

416-834-9645



