Public to Decide Winners of Philadelphia Foundation’s $1 Million Key to Community Grants Initiative

15 Finalists Vying for Public Support Through July 26

After receiving nearly 200 applications, and reviewing them with an esteemed panel of judges, Philadelphia Foundation has now put the power in the hands of the people to decide which nine of 15 nonprofit initiatives will get funding to accelerate their impact.

Beginning today, July 8, through July 26, individuals can vote once daily at philafound.org/vote . A list of locations with free WiFi and computer access also is posted there.

“We’re doing this to highlight, accelerate and amplify the impact of great organizations in our community and to make the public aware of the power we all have to improve lives by supporting nonprofits,” said Philadelphia Foundation President and CEO Pedro A. Ramos. “The contenders serve a broad array of community needs through proven programs. Philadelphia Foundation wants to find out which ones resonate most with Greater Philadelphia residents, so we encourage everyone to vote every day.”

At stake are three first-place $200,000 grants, three second-place $100,000 grants and three third-place $33,000 grants. Leaders from the nine winning organizations will also be invited to participate in the Philadelphia Foundation’s Leadership Institute in the fall of 2019.

In the Economic Prosperity category –co-presented by Philadelphia Foundation and Wells Fargo – the initiatives propose ways to enhance paths to financial stability and success, especially for those in low- to moderate-income communities.

Voters can choose whether they wish to:

Provide clothing and confidence for work – an initiative of Career Wardrobe .

. Promote and support community-based property ownership – an initiative of HACE .

. Teach culinary and life skills to adults with low to no income – an initiative of Philabundance .

. Make home ownership dreams come true and build neighborhoods – an initiative of the Urban League of Philadelphia .

. Generate high earnings and economic justice through coding – an initiative of Year Up .

In the Opportunity Divide category, co-presented by Philadelphia Foundation and Comcast NBC Universal, the initiatives propose ways to improve access, preparedness and equity, from foundational digital literacy to career pathways and real-world applications.

Voters can choose whether they wish to:

In the Community and Civic Engagement category, presented by Philadelphia Foundation, the initiatives propose ways to widen participation and community connections, and increase equity in our region.

Voters can choose whether they wish to:

ABOUT KEY TO COMMUNITY GRANTS

Close to 200 applications were received in the Key to Community grants initiative. A review panel comprised of Philadelphia Foundation staff, representatives from the grants’ co-presenters and independent experts in the fields of philanthropy and community solutions was tasked with determining the finalists for public voting through research, interviews and evaluation.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1918, the Philadelphia Foundation strengthens the economic, social and civic vitality of Greater Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Foundation grows effective philanthropic investment, connects individuals and institutions across sectors and geography, and advances civic initiatives through partnerships and collaboration. A publicly supported foundation, the Philadelphia Foundation manages more than 900 charitable funds established by its donors and makes over 1,000 grants and scholarship awards each year. To learn more, visit philafound.org .

Media Contact

Betsy Anderson

Director of Communications

banderson@philafound.org

(215) 863-8109



