Ian Tyson Inspiration Guitar Launched by MacKenzie & Marr Guitars

MONTREAL, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian-based guitar makers MacKenzie & Marr are launching the Ian Tyson Inspiration Guitar to pay tribute to the folk and country music legend's classic, unembellished style.

"Ian Tyson stands alone among Canadian singer/songwriters, both in terms of stature among his peers, and impact on the music industry," said co-founder John Marr. "We've been fans for over 40 years, and couldn't think of a better namesake for our newest guitar."

As distinctive and authentic as Tyson himself, the instrument perfectly complements Tyson's style found in timeless songs such as “Four Strong Winds”, “Someday Soon”, and “Navajo Rug”. The guitar – with its "Alberta" body, a nod to Tyson's adopted province, and Florentine cut-a-way is part of the company's "Legends Series".

"When John approached me for ideas about incorporating a small batch of Bolivian Rosewood, I suggested a Florentine cutaway. It's a beautiful body shape but very difficult to do well." said Tyson. "Not only did they do it well, they crafted one of the most beautiful sounding acoustics I've played. It's an incredible guitar!"

Priced at $1200 CDN, the guitar offers high-end sound and quality without the high-end price, making it affordable for the majority of the guitar-playing public who play in Tyson's style.

"You can put this guitar up against others that are considerably more expensive and it will outperform them," said Marr.

Pre-orders of the new guitar are available at http://www.macmarr.com/store/iantyson

About the Ian Tyson Inspiration Guitar

The Ian Tyson Inspiration is a solid wood instrument . The top is AAA grade solid Sitka Spruce with scalloped X bracing, mated to solid Bolivian Rosewood back and sides. It boasts the strong bass of a full body guitar without burying mid and treble tones, resulting in a resonant, balanced voice across all strings. The Florentine cutaway allows a player to finger notes and chords high up the neck.

About MacKenzie & Marr Guitars

Happy to claim the title World's Smallest Guitar Store with its online-only approach, the company, based in Montreal, is looking forward to celebrating 10 years of modest but steady growth. Beginning with a successful pitch on CBC Dragons Den in 2010, MacKenzie & Marr continues to sell their hand crafted guitars exclusively online– a novel approach for a product people traditionally try before they buy. With no distributors or retail dealers, the company is able to offer world class guitars at prices well below similar brands. Their range of models can be seen and purchased at www.macmarr.com.

About Ian Tyson

Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi award winner Ian Tyson will celebrate 6 decades of making music next year. Tyson keeps his loyal fans in awe with songs that range from his classics to his new works, which he continues to write with inspired vigour. Tyson maintains a limited touring performance schedule which he combines with work on his Alberta ranch, nestled in the foothills of the Rockies south of Calgary.

