Heather Banks Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company As Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announces that Heather K. Banks has joined the Company as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Banks will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher E. French.



Ms. Banks has twenty-three years of progressive leadership experience and a strong background in leading and managing strategic HR initiatives, having served in a variety of senior human resources management roles with both publicly-traded and privately-held organizations across a range of industries. She has experience working closely with all levels of employees, from the front line to executive leadership, and with Boards of Directors.

Ms. Banks most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer of American Woodmark, headquartered in Winchester, Virginia. Prior to joining American Woodmark, she served as Vice President, Human Resources with Carlisle FoodService Products, a division of Carlisle Companies; and as Director of Human Resources with UTC Aerospace Systems and Goodrich Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Florida State University and a Master of Arts in Industrial Organizational Psychology from the University of New Haven.

“We are pleased to welcome Heather to Shentel. She is an accomplished professional who understands organizations are dynamic and always evolving. The breadth and scope of her career will be a tremendous asset for our employees and management team,” said Christopher E. French, President of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. “As our Chief Human Resources Officer, Heather will have primary responsibility and oversight of all Human Resources matters for the Shentel organization. Her experience will be extremely valuable in assisting our organization as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of adapting to the ever changing telecommunications industry.”

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified telecommunications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in portions of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications, Inc.

Christopher E. French, President; or, David L. Heimbach, Executive Vice President

540-984-4141

Or

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com



