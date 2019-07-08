A. Duie Pyle Announces Opening of New Integrated Logistics Center in Saco, ME

New location allows the premier transportation provider to better serve a growing Maine and northern New Hampshire customer base

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces the immediate opening of its newest service center in Saco, Maine. The new location provides Pyle the opportunity to move closer to its customer base in Maine and the northern New Hampshire area. Pyle will run both LTL and Custom Dedicated operations out of the new integrated logistics center, granting greater flexibility and higher levels of service to customers in the region.



The logistics center is conveniently located just 15 miles south of Portland at 85 Industrial Park Road, Saco, ME 04072 just off I-95 at the I-195 interchange. Featuring 40 dock doors, the new logistics center sits on approximately 38 acres of property and features a 33,300 square foot building with a three-bay, fully-functioning 8,600 square foot shop with truck wash. The logistics center is expected to provide an additional 20 full-time jobs to the area, including driver, dock, fleet tech and administration staff.

“We are excited with our continued growth and for the new efficiencies our customers will gain utilizing the new integrated site,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Services at A. Duie Pyle. “Providing superior quality service is the hallmark of what Pyle sets out to achieve, so placing greater tools and resources in the hands of our customers is always our real focus when opening new locations.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 10 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

