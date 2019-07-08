eSolutions Names Chris F. Hart Vice President, Product & Strategy

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions, a leading provider of revenue cycle and workflow management technology, announced today that Chris F. Hart has joined the company as Vice President, Product & Strategy. In this role, Hart will be responsible for overseeing strategic project development and managing eSolutions’ expanding product suite.



“I’m honored to join the team at eSolutions and to help build on the company’s 20-year history of delivering market-leading revenue cycle solutions to healthcare providers,” Hart said. “I’m excited about the chance to contribute to the company’s continued success by driving new product development, strategic partnerships and an acquisition strategy.”

Hart brings extensive expertise to eSolutions from Experian, where he recently served as Vice President, Strategy-North America. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science and a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

“eSolutions is in a period of unprecedented market growth,” said Gerry McCarthy, eSolutions Chief Executive Officer. “As healthcare providers continue to face an increasingly complex and changing ecosystem, they will turn to partners who have a strong vision and core systems to effectively manage their organizations. Chris’ strong drive for innovation and excellence, combined with eSolutions’ successful formula for delivering transformative products clients trust, make him the ideal person to drive our next phase of growth.”

About eSolutions

eSolutions is a healthcare technology company working to strengthen providers’ revenue health so they can focus on what really matters – their patients. Our powerful, easy-to-use revenue cycle and workflow management tools, paired with our actionable data analysis and insights, improve efficiency, minimize denials and reduce time to revenue for our clients. Our essential solutions – focused on eligibility, claims, data & analytics, audits & denials, and quality & compliance – save providers time and money in an increasingly complex industry. For more than 20 years, providers of all types, including the nation’s largest post-acute care organizations and health systems, have trusted us to deliver innovative, dynamic solutions and second-to-none client care. We are driven by a passion to provide solutions to our clients’ tough challenges and to care for our clients the way they care for their patients. For more information, visit www.esolutionsinc.com.

