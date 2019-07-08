Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market to Reach US$ 6533.3 Mn by 2025, Improving Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Research report include CSL Behring, Shire, Pharming Group NV, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Adverum.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market to gain from increasing incidences of genetic mutation. Recently Fortune Business Insights, published a report titled, “ Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” As per the report, the global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market was worth US$ 1883.1 Mn in 2017. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% and reach US$ 6533.3 Mn by the end of 2025. The report classifies the global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market in various segments and offer a comprehensive overview.

North America to Account for Majority of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue





According to the report, the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market in North America was valued at US$ 1752.2 Mn in 2017. The growth witnessed is attributable to high prevalence of hereditary angioedema in the region. North America may remain dominant in the global market through the forecast period (2018-2025).



Presence of an established healthcare system and increasing healthcare expenditure are a few factors anticipated to contribute the expansion of the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market in North America. The report also predicts the market in Asia Pacific to witness impressive growth. Increasing medical tourism in nations such as China and India will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the region. Besides this, increasing number of product innovations in the region backed by high presence of hereditary angioedema drugs manufacturers will give tailwinds to growth witnessed by the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market.



C-1 Esterase Inhibitor Segment to Dominate Global Market During Forecast Period

In terms of drug class, the C-1 esterase inhibitor is the most popular drug and dominated the global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market in 2017. The segment accounted for 61.3% of the global market in 2017. The trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the drug’s reliability among patients and practitioners.

Increasing awareness about the disorder and rising prevalence of the hereditary angioedema are some factors expected to drive the global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market during the forecast period. Additionally, technological developments in the hereditary angioedema treatment devices and equipment is expected to boost the global market.

According to the U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association, hereditary angioedema may not necessarily occur due to prior familial history of the disease. In 25% of the cases hereditary angioedema may arise due to spontaneous mutation of the gene called C-1 inhibitor. This is anticipated to enable growth in the global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market.



On the flip side, the side effects and high cost associated with hereditary angioedema drugs and treatment is the major factor that may restrain the global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market.

Shire, CSL Behring, and Pharming Group NV to Lead the Global Market

The global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market is witnessing entry of new players in the market. However, at present Pharming Group NV, Shire, and CSL Behring are together leading the global market owing to the organization’s strong distribution network.

The report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are key strategies of leading market players, epidemiology of hereditary angioedema – for key countries, pipeline analysis, and introduction of new products/approvals (by major players).

Key Companies Covered in The Report

CSL Behring

Shire plc.

Pharming Group NV

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Attune Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adverum

Other prominent players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Key Strategies of Leading Market Players Epidemiology of Hereditary Angioedema – for Key Countries Pipeline Analysis Introduction of New Products/Approvals (by Major Players)





Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class C-1 Esterase Inhibitors Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist Kallikrein Inhibitors



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Prophylaxis Treatment



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration IV Subcutaneous



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Rest of the World





Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



