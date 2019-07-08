Siemens partners with Plan International to deliver humanitarian aid initiatives in Sudan

Siemens (www.Siemens.com) and Plan International Germany have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on future humanitarian projects to assist marginalized populations across Africa, with initial emphasis on Sudan, specifically displaced communities affected by conflict in neighboring South Sudan; The partnership will start by addressing educational and infrastructure needs of communities in the White Nile state, including hybrid solar solutions in areas where access to decentralized energy is urgently required to enable sustainable development; Plan International is a child-centered community development organization that assists the most vulnerable in more than 50 countries, including Sudan

Siemens has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Plan International Germany that will see the two organisations working together to provide education, aid and infrastructure to marginalized communities in Africa. Initial focus is on remote regions in Sudan, where Siemens and Plan International will provide aid in the educational and training sector, starting in White Nile state. Plan International is a child-centered organization that aligns with Siemens’ goal to support sustainable growth in the region.

With this agreement, Siemens further solidifies its commitment to significant humanitarian efforts in Sudan to address basic human needs and essential infrastructure. Siemens follows a clear business-to-society model in all countries and communities where it operates, and the goal is to directly impact the quality of life of the citizens of Sudan. Siemens and Plan International will focus on the renovation and modernization of 2 schools in the White Nile region incorporating a hybrid electrification solution for the schools and surrounding community.

According to 2018 data collected by Plan International, Sudan continues to receive ongoing significant influxes of refugees into areas such as the White Nile State. The majority of refugees are women and children (88%), who arrive in poor health after traveling many days to reach Sudan, often by foot, and who are in urgent need of protection, nutrition, shelter and health support.

There are over 170,000 refugees living across 8 camps in White Nile. Over-congestion remains a serious concern, with all camps currently hosting populations beyond initial capacity.

According to Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, “This area is in desperate need of sustainable solutions. While short-term aid is welcome and much needed, our aim is to provide self-sustaining solutions in education, skills development and training as well as a hybrid energy solution to state benefit the marginalized populations in areas struggling to keep up with the influx of refugees.”

As a technology company with a footprint across Africa, Siemens has a keen understanding of the impact energy infrastructure has in marginalized areas. Access to electricity is the catalyst that enables access to education, food security, healthcare and sustainable growth.

Media Contact for Journalists: Head of Corporate Communications Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa

