Mr. Raymond C. Dabney Prepares Cannabis Science for the Next Level With Key Acquisitions Negotiated and Planned Mergers, a New Branding Splash, and a Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala for the Ages

Acquisitions Designed to Complete the Company’s Financials, Introduce New Branding, and Hold Its 2019 CBIS Awards Gala to Thank the Company’s Shareholders and Stakeholders

IRVINE, CA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that Mr. Raymond C. Dabney (RCD), Founder and CEO of Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), is completing a negotiated majority control acquisition of another U.S. public company. Mr. Dabney intends to acquire majority control of CBIS with this new U.S. public company.

The acquisitions are designed to provide Cannabis Science, its partners, and its successful initiatives direct access to expansion capital to help fast-track the Company’s growth globally. Under Mr. Dabney’s leadership, Cannabis Science’s first mandate to complete the acquisition is to bring Cannabis Science’s fully-reporting status current and bring its required FINRA/SEC filings and financials up to date.

The new branding strategies and interactive media offerings will further allow the group of Companies to establish improved communications, consumer services, product orderings, and improved interactions with doctors, nurses, and other health-care professionals. The strategy is focused on all consumer-focused information service operations for seamless communications between the complete group of companies and the general public, consumer ordering questions, and inquiries.

“This is an incredible time for Cannabis Science and all our partners as we are embarking on new frontiers and engaging our markets on several, new levels. Our investments of time and capital over the last several years have created successes that are beyond our dreams. Now we have to put in the next level of work! Expansions require competent and capable people. We have been sourcing first level management and operational experts in each sector of the industries we target. Very exciting times. Our www.icannabinoid.com has taken us to another level on its own, with a splash of media, we intend to change the game with real time, real information.

“We are extremely excited to make this move, this is it! We believe we have created an opportunity for Cannabis Science and its shareholders to be a global conglomerate, with operating companies in key medical-cannabis market segments around the globe. These acquisitions are designed to immediately maximize the potential value that Cannabis Science has created through the realization and development of its many clinical critical drug-development targets, University education scholarship programs, and its multi-jurisdictional economic development initiatives.

“Over the last several years, we have invested heavily in our clinical drug-development, education, and economic development initiatives. As for drug-development, we have a tremendous pipeline of potential products and are planning for clinical trials this year. The Company’s goal is to grow each of these operating units into a billion-dollar operating unit. We also have a number of products currently available and under development for the state and over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Similarly, we have made considerable progress with our education and economic development programs. This first acquisition is certainly the next step closer to greatness and should position Cannabis Science to instantly multiply its dollar and asset values to assumed real market valuation numbers for all our shareholders,” confirmed Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science Inc., (OTC: CBIS) President, CEO, & Co-Founder.

2019 CBIS Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala

The 2019 CBIS Black-Tie Dinner Awards Gala is an event to award and build support for the eradication of critical ailments and improved palliative care in mainstream and distressed demographics. To show the Company’s gratitude to its shareholders, Mr. Dabney also intends to present the loyalty stock gifts to approved shareholders at this event. The Awards Gala will also provide the Company with the opportunity to gather with leaders in the field of cannabinoid research to share information and ideas on critical ailments being addressed by CBIS’ research, celebrating the industry and Company accomplishments, along with those who have been instrumental in the Company’s achievements.

The CBIS Black-Tie Awards Gala will be open to everyone, including strategic partners, researchers, celebrities, and other interested parties. The program for the Awards Gala will include cannabis treatment success stories from patients and physicians, live entertainment, fundraising auctions, and updates from the Company about new drug developments and future expansion plans. See you there!

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

CBIS is the first publicly-traded cannabinoid company on the market and is a leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based medicines and associated delivery technologies. CBIS and its research collaborators are currently conducting pre-clinical research on cannabinoid-based medicines with plans to transition to clinical trials on a number of products this year. Targeted indications include Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). CBIS is also currently in negotiations to license the Company’s U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including Sleep Disorders.

CBIS recently announced its drug-development pipeline (www.cannabisscience.com) and the transition into clinical trials as well as other major company initiatives.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, neurological conditions, and other indications as identified previously. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



