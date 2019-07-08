Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 in San Francisco July 10

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (Nasdaq: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that Gayn Erickson, president and CEO, and Ken Spink, CFO, are scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019, being held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.



The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://www.aehr.com/investor-relations.

“We look forward to discussing our full family of FOX-P wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions, including our new FOX-NP low cost, small footprint entry-level system and our FOX-CP single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution that we believe will significantly expand the market for our FOX-P products,” said Mr. Erickson. “Aehr Test provides complete production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability, and our systems enable the test and burn-in of packaged parts, modules, wafers and even systems, supporting the rapidly changing advanced packaging used by our customers.”

About The 11th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Investor Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.

The CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Jefferies, Litchfield Hills Research, and Stifel.

Contacts for 11th Annual CEO Summit 2019

To RSVP for the SF Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

