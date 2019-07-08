Australia's 2019 Telecoms Market: A Comprehensive Overview of KPIs & Data on Subscribers, Penetration, Revenue, and ARPU

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Australia Telecoms Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Australia's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.



Companies Featured



Singtel (Optus)

Telstra

TPG

Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Data Coverage



The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. Metrics include the following:



Fixed Telecoms Market



Connections



Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)

Narrowband

VoBB

Total broadband

Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other

IPTV

Dial-up Internet

Revenue & ASPU



Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services

Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue

Voice ASPU per month

Broadband ASPU per month

Traffic



Fixed-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level metrics/market share



Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Operator-level metrics/market share

Connections (and associated market share and year-on-year changes

Mobile Telecoms Market



Connections



Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)

Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract

2G/3G/4G

Handset, and split by smartphone and basic

Handset population penetration

Broadband

Broadband population penetration

M2M

M2M penetration

Revenue & ARPU



Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Service revenue split by voice, messaging and data, and data as percentage of service revenue

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Split by voice, messaging and data

ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic



Mobile-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Mobile data traffic

Total data traffic per connection

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)



Voice connections

Broadband connections

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by voice and data

Originated minutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3vszw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.