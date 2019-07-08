Cell-based Assays: Worldwide Markets to 2024 Being Catalysed by Rising Investments in R&D, Adoption of High Throughput Screening Methods, Growth in Drug Discovery Activities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-based Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell-based assay market reached a value of US$ 14 Billion in 2018. The market value is further expected to reach more than US$ 23 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global cell-based assay market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



The market is currently being catalysed by a number of factors, this includes rising investments in research and development, adoption of high throughput screening methods, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, growth in drug discovery activities, and the various advantages that cell-based assays offer over alternative technologies.



There has been a significant increase in R&D funding by various public and private organisations so as to develop better and safer drugs. Moreover, technological advancements in cell-based assays have enabled researchers to start using this technology for drug discovery and toxicology studies.



Another major factor catalysing the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc. which still have large unmet needs and have led to continuous investments in R&D.



In addition, an increase in the adoption of the cell-based assay techniques for high throughput screening methods like toxicity studies, drug screening, in vitro testing, etc. are further driving this market.



Market Summary



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as consumables, instruments, services and software. Currently, the consumables segment dominates the market, holding the largest share.



Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as automated handling, flow cytometry, label-free-detection, high-throughput screening, and others.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented as drug discovery, basic research, ADME studies, predictive toxicology and others. Currently, the drug discovery segment dominates the market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; academic and government institutions; contract research organizations; and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton Dickinson, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric Company, Merck, Perkinelmer, Charles River Laboratories, Lonza Group, Cell Signaling Technology, Promega Corporation, Cisbio Bioassays, Cell Biolabs, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Corning, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global cell-based assay market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the key product and service types in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the major technologies in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the major application segments in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cell-based assay industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cell-based assay industry?

What is the structure of the global cell-based assay industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cell-based assay industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cell-Based Assay Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product and Services

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product and Services

6.1 Consumables

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Services

6.4 Software



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Automated Handling

7.2 Flow Cytometry

7.3 Label-Free Detection

7.4 High-Throughput Screening

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Drug Discovery

8.2 Basic Research

8.3 ADME Studies

8.4 Predictive Toxicology

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2 Academic & Government Institutions

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Becton Dickinson

11.3.2 Danaher Corporation

11.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3.4 General Electric Company

11.3.5 Merck Group

11.3.6 PerkinElmer

11.3.7 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

11.3.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

11.3.9 Cell Signaling Technology

11.3.10 Promega Corporation

11.3.11 Cisbio Bioassays

11.3.12 Cell Biolabs Inc.

11.3.13 Discoverx Corporation

11.3.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.3.15 Corning Inc.

11.3.16 Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/einj10

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biotechnology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.