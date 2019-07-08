Global Aminoglycosides Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026

Aminoglycosides Market by Product (Neomycin, Tobramycin, Gentamicin, Amikacin, Paromomycin, Other Aminoglycosides), Route of Administration, Application Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

As per the report, the global aminoglycosides market is expected to grow from USD 1.56 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.78 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2026. Introduction of digital health agenda by WHO and ERS (European Respiratory Society) for eradication of tuberculosis is anticipated to drive the market.

Aminoglycoside is characterized as a medicinal and bacteriologic classification of conventional gram-negative antibacterial agents that restrain protein synthesis. It contains a portion of the molecule amino-adjusted glycoside (sugar). They have been grouped into eight major classes: aminoglycosides, β-lactams, tetracycline, sulfonamides, quinolones, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, and phenicols. These drugs are used for the treatment of various bacterial infections in humans and animals. Application of this class of drug for defense against infection resistance and as antibacterials has driven the growth of the market.

Global Aminoglycosides Market Key Findings:

Dynamics driving the growth of the market include growing instances of animal disease outbreaks, increasing number of cases of tuberculosis and introduction of digital health agenda by WHO and ERS. On the other hand the regulatory disapproval for the usage of certain aminoglycoside is restricting the growth of aminoglycosides market. However, existence of yearly procurement requirement by GDF and STOP TB Foundation is projected to spur the demand in forthcoming years. The reduced consumption and production of combinatorial pharmaceuticals involving usage of intramammary and injectable aminoglycosides is posing a challenge to the market.

The product segment is classified as neomycin, tobramycin, gentamicin, amikacin, paromomycin, streptomycin, kanamycin and other aminoglycosides. Neomycin segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 26.50% in 2018. Neomycin and tobramycin together contribute to revenue in this market due to an increasing usage and prescription of these drugs for the treatment of different bacterial infections. Neomycin finds higher usage in topical formulations for the treatment of different skin infections. Neomycin helps in stopping the growth of bacteria in the intestines and is also used along with a special diet to treat certain serious brain problems.

The application segment includes veterinary, skin infection, respiratory diseases, UTI & pelvic diseases, and other diseases. Respiratory diseases segment valued around USD 646.29 Million in 2018, owing to rising instances of tuberculosis in the developing regions across the globe. Furthermore, the increase in incidences of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and increasing funding to the international organizations is attributive towards the growth in respiratory diseases segment.

The route of administration segment is divided into segments such as feed, injectables (parenteral), intra-mammary, topical and oral. The injectables segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 39.20% in 2018. The injectables are preferred for human medical usage more because they provide the optimum mode of drug action mechanism through intravenous or intramuscular route for treatment. The injectable type of administration provides faster treatment for life-threatening infections

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the highest share of 42.50% in 2018 due to the rising incidence rate of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis that needs second-line drugs for treatment in the region along with the substantial availability of other aminoglycosides as well. The presence of a number of market entities in economies such as Japan, China, and India are attributive towards the high potential for market share in this region.

North America is a rapidly growing region owing to early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease which is expected to drive the market in this region. Rising incidence of gram-negative bacteria in North America is a major factor contributing to the dominance of this region in the aminoglycosides market.

In July 2018, Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, developing and commercializing innovative antibacterial agents to address multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections, announced that ZEMDRI would be available for ordering.

Leading companies in the industry include Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Vega Pharma Ltd., Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co., Ltd., Xian Wison Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd., HuvePharma, Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory, Medson Pharmaceuticals, Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd, and among others. In order to enhance market position, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.



This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Market Research has segmented the global aminoglycosides market on the basis of below mentioned segments:



Global Aminoglycosides Market, By Product:

Neomycin

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Amikacin

Paromomycin

Streptomycin

Kanamycin

Other Aminoglycosides

Global Aminoglycosides Market, By Route of Administration:

Feed

Injectables (Parenteral)

Intra-mammary

Topical

Oral

Global Aminoglycosides Market, By Application:

Veterinary

Skin Infection

Respiratory Diseases

UTI & Pelvic Diseases

Other Diseases

Global Aminoglycosides Market, By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

