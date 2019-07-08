African & Middle Eastern Mobile Broadband Trends 2018-2023 - 4G Will Become the Largest Mobile Technology by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 27% Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends in Africa & Middle East - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mobile user penetration in Africa & Middle East (AME) reached 59% in 2018, and will grow to 70% by the end of 2023, aided by mobile coverage expansion.



M2M/IoT will be the fastest growing device segment in AME. This is driven by initiatives in transportation, smart cities, and security solutions, thereby generating service opportunities for telcos and IT vendors. Ongoing trials and developments of 5G networks, primarily in MENA, and expansions of 4G networks throughout AME will create new opportunities for equipment vendors and investors.



Report Coverage



This report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Africa & Middle East. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends in the region.



The report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Africa & Middle East's mobile telecommunications markets trends in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. Accompanying forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Africa & Middle East's mobile communications markets.



With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality. Also, the broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Africa & Middle East.



Key Findings



The report projects mobile data usage to more than double over 2018-2023 in Africa & Middle East. This is driven by the availability of low-cost (below $50) smartphones, a growing number of 4G launches and 4G adoption, combined with a wide range of affordable data plans with a focus on OTT and social media applications. Furthermore, data-centric data bundles could help telcos tailor to evolving customer needs such as growing adoption of social media, mobile video, and OTT communication applications.

Strong growth in M2M/IoT in Africa & Middle East will be supported by smart city, transportation and industrial initiatives as well as the uptake in mobility and safety/security solutions.

Commercial launch of 5G services in Africa & Middle East is expected in 2019, with at least five countries aiming to launch 5G in 2019. However, 4G will become the largest mobile technology by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27% over 2018-2023.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Africa & Middle East in the global context; this section provides a comparison of Africa & Middle Eastern mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Competitive dynamics; this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in Africa & Middle East's mobile market.

Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends in Africa & Middle East; it provides analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of mobile subscriptions, users, and penetration along with device and traffic trends.

Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends in Africa & Middle East; this section examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2018-2023.

Section 5: Key findings; a summary of key findings for Africa & Middle East mobile broadband market.

