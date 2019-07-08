2019 Case Study: How Destinations are Targeting the Ever Growing LGBTQ+ Market - High Spenders, More Adventurous, and a Market that is Easier to Reach Due to Improved Visibility

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Case Study: How Destinations are Targeting the Ever Growing LGBTQ+ Market report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key players across the travel sector are supporting this market spurring economic and social development within their community.



This case study takes a close look at the LGBTQ+ traveler market and what opportunities and challenges face destinations trying to attract tourists from within the community. It also looks at key current destinations within this space, as well as developing destination markets and segments.



Scope

Visibility on online communities and social media platforms has made this traveler type more visible than ever within global society making it an easily identifiable market segment.

There is a rise in family travel for LGBTQ+ couples as more families adopt or undertake treatment. Key destinations are embracing this market tailoring different products to travellers' needs such as LGBTQ+ family orientated hotels and cruises.

High spenders, more adventurous and a market that is easier to reach due to improved visibility; targeting and accepting the LGBTQ+ traveler acts as a powerful image for your destination in modern society.

Gain an understanding of the dynamics of the LGBTQ+ market.

Analyze the opportunities this market presents for destinations.

Assess the challenges this market presents for destinations.

Understand what companies and destinations are already doing to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Overview An Insight Into the LGBTQ+ Market Key Travel Players Supporting the LGBTQ+ Traveler Key & Developing Destinations Challenges Opportunities Appendix References Terminology & Definitions

American Airlines

Delta

Hyatt

IHG

Marriott

Royal Caribbean International

RSVP Vacations

Thomas Cook

Virgin Holidays

