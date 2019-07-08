Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Market Forecast (2019-2025) by Electric Infrastructure, End-user, Vertical, Country, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Electric Infrastructure, by End Users, by Verticals, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report thoroughly covers the market by electric infrastructure types, verticals, end users and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Asia-Pacific data center power market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Market Insights



The rising number of mobile connections, increasing focus on cloud computing along with the growing trend of digitization would lead to an increase in demand for new data centers. These factors would increase the power requirement in such data centers and thus bode well for the growth of data center power solutions market in the Asia-Pacific region over the coming years.



According to this research, the Asia-Pacific data center power market (excluding China) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2025.

Power failures in data centers lead to loss of data, business disruptions, revenue loss and decreases end-users efficiency. In order to avoid such scenarios and maintain business continuity, back-up power systems are deployed. Further, by electric infrastructure, the UPS segment was the highest revenue generating sub-segment in the overall data center power market in 2018.



One of the key characteristics of the telecom & IT sector needs to deal with high volumes of data on a daily basis. Such data is conventionally stored on servers in large scale data centers, which in turn require an uninterrupted supply of power for their functioning. Therefore, the telecom & IT sector is a key area of application for data center power solutions. With increasing digitization dominance of the telecom and IT sector is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.



