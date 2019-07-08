Former Coutts, Credit Suisse adviser launches digital wealth manager

Rosecut Technology Qiaojia Li and Gustavo Silva Investors and Partners

A former private banker has launched Rosecut, a digital wealth manager which creates bespoke investment solutions combining AI with top-tier human advice.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A former Coutts private banker has launched her own venture, a digital wealth manager which creates bespoke investment solutions that aim to combine artificial intelligence with top-tier human advice.Qiaojia Li was a private banker at Coutts and Credit Suisse before meeting her co-founder Gustavo Silva – a Brazilian-born programmer and serial entrepreneur – through talent incubator Entrepreneur First late last year.The pair created Rosecut Technologies, a digital wealth manager, which they launched at an event in London’s new One Blackfriars building last night (4 July), attended by venture capital investors and industry colleagues.Ms Li is an advocate of using technology to enhance the client experience, as opposed to using it to replace human interaction entirely. She headed the Asia desk at Coutts International, working with ultra-high net worth clients, many of whom had made their fortunes through technology businesses and were younger than the average Coutts client.This, she says, gave her strong understanding of what the so-called “next-gen” client segment – tech-savvy, wealthy and highly international – are looking for. Rosecut is primarily aimed at those with liquid wealth between £250,000 and £3 million, who Ms Li feels are underserved in the current market.She told in an interview earlier this year: “If you look around, young professionals in their thirties and forties have complex needs, and they are time-poor. They don’t necessarily want to take two hours from their busy working day to talk to a wealth manager“Trust is not necessarily about how much you see the client, it’s about how much you understand their needs. And this understanding can be achieved either face-to-face or digitally. As long as you demonstrate your understanding of each client, they will give you a chance to provide a bespoke solution.”Rosecut advisers include Nick Middleton, a former UBS executive who during his 10-year tenure led the creation of digital platform Smartwealth, and Ken Chapman, head of wealth planning at EFG Private Bank.Ms Li was recognised as a top wealth management talent through PAM Insight's 2018 Top 40 Under 40 initiative. Entrepreneur First helps those working at the top of their industries find programming and technology experts, facilitating the co-founder relationships that form the foundation of strong businesses.It has led to the creation of more than 200 companies and has helped these entrepreneurs raise $300 million from investors. The companies now have a combined value of $1.5 billion.Rosecut Technologies is registered through the FCA as an appointed representative of Dolfin Financial



