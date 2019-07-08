India Thermal Imaging Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15% During 2019-2025 - Segmented by Technology, Form Factor, Application, Vertical, Region and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Thermal Imaging Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Technology, by Form Factor, by Applications, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report thoroughly covers the market by technology, form factor, applications, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Market Insights



Government initiatives such as "Make in India" has resulted in rising production of several defense and industrial equipment in the country over the last few years. In addition, growing partnerships and surging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Defense vertical have propelled the demand for thermal imaging systems in India. Moreover, India is also registering rapid adoption of next-generation technologies in both industrial and commercial markets. Thermal imaging is an emerging technology in the Indian market is witnessing potential deployments in various areas including surveillance, security, firefighting, and non-destructive testing & measurement.



According to this research, the India thermal imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2025.

At present, India thermal imaging market is dominated by the defense vertical, however, the industrial vertical is also expected to capture lion's share of the market in the future. Further, uncooled hand-held thermal imaging devices accounted for the majority of the market demand, however, on the other hand, cooling technology is expected to dominate the India thermal imaging market forecast revenues over the coming years.



Amongst all the applications, surveillance application acquired the largest market share owing to deployment of thermal imaging devices and systems for border security, air & ground-based surveillance and military application. Over the next six years, industrial and commercial verticals are forecast to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing consumer awareness for testing and detection applications.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Robust Forecasting Methodology

2.6 Assumptions



3 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview

3.1 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2 India Thermal Imaging Systems Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.3 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Value Chain and Ecosystem

3.4 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Porter's Five Forces, 2018

3.5 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Technology, 2015-2025F

3.6 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Volume Share, By Technology, 2015-2025F

3.7 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Form Factor, 2015-2025F

3.8 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Volume Share, By Form Factor, 2015-2025F

3.9 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2015-2025F

3.10 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Volume Share, By Verticals, 2015-2025F

3.11 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2015-2025F

3.12 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Volume Share, By Application, 2015-2025F

3.13 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2015-2025F



4 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Trends



6 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview, By Technology

6.1 India Cooled Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Uncooled Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F



7 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview, By Form Factor

7.1 India Fixed mount Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Form Factor, 2015-2025F

7.1.1 India Non-Rotary Fixed mount Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Form Factor, 2015-2025F

7.1.2 India Rotary Fixed mount Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Form Factor, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Handheld Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Form Factor, 2015-2025F



8 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 India Security & Surveillance Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Testing and Measurement Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3 India Firefighting Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.4 India Other Applications Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



9 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview, By Verticals

9.1 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Military/ Defence Vertical, 2015-2025F

9.2 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Industrial Vertical, 2015-2025F

9.3 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Other Verticals, 2015-2025F



10 India Thermal Imaging Systems Market Overview, By Regions

10.1 India Thermal Imaging System Market Revenues, By Eastern and Western Region, 2015-2025F

10.2 India Thermal Imaging System Market Revenues, By Northern and Southern Region, 2015-2025F



11 India Thermal Imaging Systems Key Performance Indicators

11.1 Expanding Manufacturing Sector

11.2 Growing Power Generation in India

11.3 Strengthening Healthcare Industry



12 India Thermal Imaging Systems Opportunity Assessment

12.1 India Thermal Imaging System Opportunity Assessment, By Technology 2025F

12.1 India Thermal Imaging System Opportunity Assessment, By Application 2025F



13 India Thermal Imaging Systems Competitive Landscape

13.1 India Thermal Imaging System Market Revenue Share, By Company

13.2 India Thermal Imaging System Market Competitive Benchmarking

13.3 India Thermal Imaging System Market, Operating Parameters



14 India Thermal Imaging Systems Company Profiles

14.1 FLIR Systems

14.2 TAK Technologies Private Limited

14.3 Bharat Electronics Limited

14.4 Fluke Technologies Private Limited

14.5 Testo India Private Limited

14.6 TONBO Imaging India Private Limited

14.7 Tata Advanced Systems Limited

14.8 Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

14.9 MKU Holdings Private Limited

14.10 Seek Thermal Inc.

14.11 Elbit Systems of India Private Limited



15 Key Strategic Recommendation

15.1 Surging Industrial Sector

15.2 Opportunities in Cooled Thermal Imaging System Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld0lx1

