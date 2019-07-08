Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market to Exhibit 10.2% CAGR, Increasing R&D Investment to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Research report include Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Eisai Co. Ltd., Kyowa Kirin, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, etc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing number of breast cancer cases all over the world is anticipated to boost the global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market at promising rates, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled, “ Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts”. According to the report, the global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, which stood at US$ 17,868.8 Mn in 2018, will reach US$ 38,573.5 Mn by the end of 2026. If these figures prove true, the global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market will rise at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2018 and 2026.

Targeted Therapy to account for the highest market share by 2026





According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, an approximate of 627,000 women, which is tantamount to 15% of all cancer deaths worldwide, succumbed to breast cancer. The rising incidence of breast cancer is one of the chief drivers of the global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





High Intake of Oral Contraceptives Among Women, Boosting Market

Breast cancer can develop due to reasons such as reduced breast feeding, rise in age of childbearing, undergoing estrogen modifying drug treatments and high intake of oral contraceptive pills. The increase in the number of women complaining of such problems and the successive rise in the number of breast cancer cases are factors boosting the global market for breast cancer therapeutics during the forecast period.

Another factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for breast cancer therapies is the increasing number of obese women. With change in lifestyle and unhealthy food habits, the rate of obesity is increasing by the day. Obesity further causes various health problems such as cardiovascular disorders, gall bladder diseases, diabetes, breathing problems, and breast cancer among others.

However, some breast cancer drugs may have serious side effects and this may act as a hindrance to the market. Besides this, countries that lack of awareness may restrict expansion of the market. Also social taboos prevalent in these countries may act as major deterrents to growth.

Nevertheless, the rate of demographic transition all around the world and advent of advanced diagnostic screening programs are creating growth opportunities for the market. Also government initiatives aimed at spreading awareness about breast cancer will bode well for the market.

North America to Remain Dominant on Account of Presence of Skilled Professionals

The breast cancer treatment market in North America is currently leading the global landscape, supported by the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising uptake of advanced facilities in the region. In 2018, North America generated a revenue of US$ 8,033.8 Mn, because of the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the region. In addition to this, the region boasts presence of several leading market players and skilled professionals. Besides this, governments of developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. are providing health insurance for cancer diagnostics. Spurred by these factors the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market is likely to flourish in North America to emerge dominant.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Looming Patent Expiries Fuels Demand for Generic Drugs

The global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market is likely to witness the prevalence of high competition. According to the report, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) held the dominant share in the market in 2018. Growth of the company is backed by its diverse product portfolio in targeted and chemotherapy segment.

With the expiry of most patent drugs in the market, there is an increased demand for their generic counterparts. Such factors are propelling vendors to invest more on research and development and develop generic drugs for breast cancer treatment. The introduction of combination drug therapy is anticipated to create better growth opportunities for the market.

Key Companies Covered in The Reports

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin

Bristol Myers Squibb

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Other players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

﻿

﻿﻿Key Insights Prevalence of Breast Cancer Therapeutics by Key Countries Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Key Industry Developments Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Breast Cancer Therapeutics





Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Targeted Therapy Abemaciclib Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine Everolimus Trastuzumab Ribociclib Palbociclib Pertuzumab Olaparib Others Hormonal Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Aromatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs) Chemotherapy



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Hormone Receptor HER2+



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market-100163





Browse Related Reports:

Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Dialyzers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026 Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.