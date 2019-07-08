NETA Series III Handbooks Bring Together the Best, Most Comprehensive Electrical Power Systems Industry Resources

14 volumes join collection of component-specific technical solutions including best practices, real-world resources, and the newest procedures and standards

/EIN News/ -- PORTAGE, Mich., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourteen new volumes of the best articles and resources from NETA World journal and the most popular technical presentations from NETA’s PowerTest conferences are now available with the release of the NETA Series III Handbooks.



These comprehensive, component-specific technical resources contain relevant information for the electrical power systems industry, including testing procedures and real-world troubleshooting. More than 200 articles across 14 volumes cover topics such as:

Arc flash

Circuit breakers

Grounding systems

Insulating oils

Maintenance

Protective relays

Safety

Transformers

NETA is dedicated to collecting and disseminating information and data of value to the electrical industry and to educating the public and end-user about the importance of third-party, independent electrical acceptance and maintenance testing.

All three series of Handbooks are available from the NETA Bookstore at www.netaworld.org or by calling 888-300-6382. Series III contains 14 volumes, each selling for $10 (member price) or $15 (non-member price) — or as a bundle for $140 (member) or $210 (nonmember).

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association , is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Kathleen Polzin

NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

kpolzin@netaworld.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.