Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2025

PUNE, INDIA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xyz million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xyz% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

This Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market report includes the estimation of market size for value and volume. The complete analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches that are used to estimate and validate the market size of the market. This is to determine the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The key players in the market have been acknowledged through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The outlook of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market results on a regional level, thus covering major regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The various contributors involved in the value chain of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key players covered in this study

Veeam

Dell EMC

Rubrik

Veritas Technologies (Symantec)

Quest Software

VMware

Carbonite

SEP

Micro Focus

Druva

IBM

Barracuda

Actifio

Arcserve

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Active

Passive

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Backup

Standard Backup

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The report provides global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market information related to its business and services with the help of an exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis. The report further puts forward-looking insights that include thousands of decision-makers, key market players, which are carried out based on various objectives of the market. The fundamental dynamics of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market is based on a veteran team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques. The market report also represents the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. The detailed statistical models hereby, offer insights into a robust Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market. The study of the market has been taken place during the year 2019, which stretches over till 2025.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

……Continued

