Global MVNO Directory 2018-2019 Featuring 760+ MVNOs and 2700+ Management Contacts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Compendium of World Mobile Virtual Network Operator Business & Executive Intelligence - strategically designed for Service Providers to Mobile Virtual Operators, this latest 15th edition of the MVNO directory will help aspiring service providers gain Virtual Operators' business insights while connecting with their key (CXO/ Management) executives holding key positions of control & decision-making, world-wide.



Featuring 760+ MVNOs and 2700+ Management Contacts, the Worldwide MVNO Directory offers following additional information:

Name of the Operator - Country Wise\1-operator per page structure.

Group & Ownership Information

Commercial Business Information - Network Portfolio, Subscribers, Growth Trend, Penetration, Market share, Postal Address, Phone & Fax Nos.

Online Presence - Web/URL

Management Contacts - Key Decision Makers Names, Roles, History

On-Demand Support with 1-Year Updates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzeuhn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mobile Networks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.