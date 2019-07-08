There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,433 in the last 365 days.

Global MVNO Directory 2018-2019 Featuring 760+ MVNOs and 2700+ Management Contacts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Compendium of World Mobile Virtual Network Operator Business & Executive Intelligence - strategically designed for Service Providers to Mobile Virtual Operators, this latest 15th edition of the MVNO directory will help aspiring service providers gain Virtual Operators' business insights while connecting with their key (CXO/ Management) executives holding key positions of control & decision-making, world-wide.

Featuring 760+ MVNOs and 2700+ Management Contacts, the Worldwide MVNO Directory offers following additional information:

  • Name of the Operator - Country Wise\1-operator per page structure.
  • Group & Ownership Information
  • Commercial Business Information - Network Portfolio, Subscribers, Growth Trend, Penetration, Market share, Postal Address, Phone & Fax Nos.
  • Online Presence - Web/URL
  • Management Contacts - Key Decision Makers Names, Roles, History
  • On-Demand Support with 1-Year Updates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzeuhn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Mobile Networks

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.