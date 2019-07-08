Worldwide Deep Sea Mining Market Outlook to 2030 Featuring Eramet Group, Hydril Pressure Control, Nordic Ocean Resources, Teledyne Technologies, UK Seabed Resources, and Many Others
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Sea Mining Technologies, Equipment and Mineral Targets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines deep-sea mining equipment, technologies, mineral revenue potential and the current state of the market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players. Included is an examination, description and valuation of global and regional market sizes for 2020 through 2030.
While a wide range of companies operates in the market, below is a broad classification of these companies:
- Core deep sea mining companies (for example, Nautilus Minerals and Neptune Minerals).
- Companies and institutions (including government bodies) that are not yet active in the deep sea mining market but have applied for licensing and have shown interest in deep sea mining.
- Manufacturers of deep sea mining equipment.
APAC is the largest market for deep sea mining in terms of licenses granted for deep sea mining activities. All deep sea mining contracts for ISA are required to have a state sponsor and according to the agreements, the sponsoring government will have a share in the revenue that the mining company expects to generate.
Within APAC, Oceania (which consists of countries or sovereign states such as Palau, Fiji, Tonga, Kiribati, Tuvalu, as well as New Zealand and Australia) is the issuer of the largest number of deep sea mining licenses. The EEZs within Oceania have the largest number of sea floor massive sulphide (SMS) deposits and hence sees a large number of mining applications. APAC is also expected to see the largest revenue from deep sea mining activities in the coming years.
APAC is followed by Europe and North America in terms of licenses granted (and pending applications). In North America, the U.S. has not ratified ISA and is not a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Hence, licenses granted and mining active by the
U.S. is not covered by ISA. APAC is also expected to see strong growth in deep sea mining activity mainly due to the presence of a large number of SMS deposits with the EEZ of various countries.
Scope
- 38 tables
- An overview of the global markets for deep sea mining technologies, marine, equipment and mineral targets
- Analyses of global market trends, with estimated data from 2020 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- An overview of historical developments of deep-sea mining equipment and technologies and assessment of its impact at a global level
- Briefing about International Seabed Authority (ISA) and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and discussion of their role in the regulation of deep-sea mining activities in order to protect the marine environment
- Company profiles of the top players in the industry, including Eramet Group (Eramet S.A.), Hydril Pressure Control (GE Hydril), Nordic Ocean Resources AS (Nora), Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and UK Seabed Resources (Lockheed Martin UK Ltd.)
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- International Seabed Authority (ISA)
- United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)
- Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Mineral Market Revenue Calculation
- Deep Sea Mining Equipment Market Calculation
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Need for Deep Sea Mining
- History and Evolution of Deep Sea Mining
- Role of ISA and EEZs
- ISA and UNCLOS
- EEZ
- Deep Sea Mining Stages
- Exploration
- Evaluation
- Extraction
- Lifting
- Surface Operations
- Key Stakeholders in the Deep Sea Mining Market
- Core Deep Sea Mining Companies
- Companies and Institutions That Are Not Yet Active but Have Applied for Licenses
- Manufacturers of Deep Sea Mining Equipment
- Key Company Strategies
- Funding and Investment
- Partnership with Other Stakeholders
- Focus on EEZs
- Continuous Technological Improvement, Including Focus on Cost-Cutting While Improving Efficiency
- Market Trends
- Growing Interest from Various Governments
- Expected Entrance of New Companies
- Funding to Become More Important in the Coming Years
- Increase in Competition Among ISA Member States
- Global Market Forecast for Deep Sea Mining Technologies, Equipment and Mineral Targets
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Mining Stage
- Extraction and Mining
- Lifting Systems
- Surface Operations
- Opportunity Analysis
- Extraction Segment
- Lifting Segment
- Surface Operations Segment
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Equipment/Component
- Vehicles, Collectors and Cutters
- Vehicles
- Cutters
- Collectors
- Lifters (Lifting Systems)
- Research Vessels
- Others
- Opportunity Analysis
- Vehicles Subsegment
- Collectors Subsegment
- Lifting Systems Segment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Mineral Extraction Potential
- Sea-floor Massive Sulphides (SMS)
- Polymetallic (Manganese) Nodules
- Cobalt-rich Ferromanganese Crusts
- Manganese
- Zinc
- Copper
- Nickel
- Cobalt
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Breakdown by Region Where Exploration/Exploitation Licenses Have Been Issued
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Others
- Opportunity Analysis of All Regions
Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
- Deep Sea Mining Market Supply Chain
- Future Prospects for the Deep Sea Mining Market
- Level of Competition Among Existing Players
- Level of Threat from Substitutes
- Level of Threat to Existing Players from New Entrants
- Market Drivers
- Over Dependence on Certain Countries for Supply of High Importance Metals
- Depleting Land Resources
- Desire to Earn Revenue and Self-Reliance, Especially Among Small Island Nations
- Strong Growing Electronics and Electric Car Markets
- Technological Advancement in the Deep Sea Mining Equipment Space
- Market Challenges
- High Initial Investment and Long Break-Even Period
- Protests from Various Groups
- Higher Risk than Land-Based Mining
- Metal Price Fluctuation
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 2H Offshore Engineering Ltd.
- Acteon Group Ltd.
- Bauer Maschinen Gmbh
- Bosch Rexroth Ag
- Caley Ocean Systems Ltd.
- Cellula Robotics Ltd.
- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Deep Reach Technology, Inc.
- Deepgreen Metals, Inc.
- Dredging Environmental & Marine Engineering Nv
- ECA Group
- Eramet Group (Eramet S.A.)
- Hydril Pressure Control (Ge Hydril)
- Gmc Ltd.
- Hydro-Lek Ltd.
- Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd.
- Kongsberg Maritime As
- Mhwirth As
- Nautilus Minerals, Inc.
- Neptune Minerals, Inc.
- Nordic Ocean Resources As (Nora)
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.
- Royal Ihc Ltd.
- Seas (Submersible Equipment & Services) Offshore Pty Ltd.
- Seatech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd.
- Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.
- Technipfmc Plc
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- Tritech International Ltd.
- UK Seabed Resources (Lockheed Martin UK Ltd.)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu495l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mining Equipment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.