Worldwide Deep Sea Mining Market Outlook to 2030 Featuring Eramet Group, Hydril Pressure Control, Nordic Ocean Resources, Teledyne Technologies, UK Seabed Resources, and Many Others

This report examines deep-sea mining equipment, technologies, mineral revenue potential and the current state of the market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players. Included is an examination, description and valuation of global and regional market sizes for 2020 through 2030.



While a wide range of companies operates in the market, below is a broad classification of these companies:

Core deep sea mining companies (for example, Nautilus Minerals and Neptune Minerals).

Companies and institutions (including government bodies) that are not yet active in the deep sea mining market but have applied for licensing and have shown interest in deep sea mining.

Manufacturers of deep sea mining equipment.

APAC is the largest market for deep sea mining in terms of licenses granted for deep sea mining activities. All deep sea mining contracts for ISA are required to have a state sponsor and according to the agreements, the sponsoring government will have a share in the revenue that the mining company expects to generate.

Within APAC, Oceania (which consists of countries or sovereign states such as Palau, Fiji, Tonga, Kiribati, Tuvalu, as well as New Zealand and Australia) is the issuer of the largest number of deep sea mining licenses. The EEZs within Oceania have the largest number of sea floor massive sulphide (SMS) deposits and hence sees a large number of mining applications. APAC is also expected to see the largest revenue from deep sea mining activities in the coming years.

APAC is followed by Europe and North America in terms of licenses granted (and pending applications). In North America, the U.S. has not ratified ISA and is not a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Hence, licenses granted and mining active by the



U.S. is not covered by ISA. APAC is also expected to see strong growth in deep sea mining activity mainly due to the presence of a large number of SMS deposits with the EEZ of various countries.

Scope

38 tables

An overview of the global markets for deep sea mining technologies, marine, equipment and mineral targets

Analyses of global market trends, with estimated data from 2020 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

An overview of historical developments of deep-sea mining equipment and technologies and assessment of its impact at a global level

Briefing about International Seabed Authority (ISA) and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and discussion of their role in the regulation of deep-sea mining activities in order to protect the marine environment

Company profiles of the top players in the industry, including Eramet Group (Eramet S.A.), Hydril Pressure Control (GE Hydril), Nordic Ocean Resources AS (Nora), Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and UK Seabed Resources (Lockheed Martin UK Ltd.)



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

International Seabed Authority (ISA)

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)

Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Information Sources

Methodology

Mineral Market Revenue Calculation

Deep Sea Mining Equipment Market Calculation

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Need for Deep Sea Mining

History and Evolution of Deep Sea Mining

Role of ISA and EEZs

ISA and UNCLOS

EEZ

Deep Sea Mining Stages

Exploration

Evaluation

Extraction

Lifting

Surface Operations

Key Stakeholders in the Deep Sea Mining Market

Core Deep Sea Mining Companies

Companies and Institutions That Are Not Yet Active but Have Applied for Licenses

Manufacturers of Deep Sea Mining Equipment

Key Company Strategies

Funding and Investment

Partnership with Other Stakeholders

Focus on EEZs

Continuous Technological Improvement, Including Focus on Cost-Cutting While Improving Efficiency

Market Trends

Growing Interest from Various Governments

Expected Entrance of New Companies

Funding to Become More Important in the Coming Years

Increase in Competition Among ISA Member States

Global Market Forecast for Deep Sea Mining Technologies, Equipment and Mineral Targets

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Mining Stage

Extraction and Mining

Lifting Systems

Surface Operations

Opportunity Analysis

Extraction Segment

Lifting Segment

Surface Operations Segment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Equipment/Component

Vehicles, Collectors and Cutters

Vehicles

Cutters

Collectors

Lifters (Lifting Systems)

Research Vessels

Others

Opportunity Analysis

Vehicles Subsegment

Collectors Subsegment

Lifting Systems Segment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Mineral Extraction Potential

Sea-floor Massive Sulphides (SMS)

Polymetallic (Manganese) Nodules

Cobalt-rich Ferromanganese Crusts

Manganese

Zinc

Copper

Nickel

Cobalt

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Breakdown by Region Where Exploration/Exploitation Licenses Have Been Issued

North America

Europe

APAC

Others

Opportunity Analysis of All Regions

Chapter 8 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

Deep Sea Mining Market Supply Chain

Future Prospects for the Deep Sea Mining Market

Level of Competition Among Existing Players

Level of Threat from Substitutes

Level of Threat to Existing Players from New Entrants

Market Drivers

Over Dependence on Certain Countries for Supply of High Importance Metals

Depleting Land Resources

Desire to Earn Revenue and Self-Reliance, Especially Among Small Island Nations

Strong Growing Electronics and Electric Car Markets

Technological Advancement in the Deep Sea Mining Equipment Space

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment and Long Break-Even Period

Protests from Various Groups

Higher Risk than Land-Based Mining

Metal Price Fluctuation

Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

2H Offshore Engineering Ltd.

Acteon Group Ltd.

Bauer Maschinen Gmbh

Bosch Rexroth Ag

Caley Ocean Systems Ltd.

Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

Deep Reach Technology, Inc.

Deepgreen Metals, Inc.

Dredging Environmental & Marine Engineering Nv

ECA Group

Eramet Group (Eramet S.A.)

Hydril Pressure Control (Ge Hydril)

Gmc Ltd.

Hydro-Lek Ltd.

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime As

Mhwirth As

Nautilus Minerals, Inc.

Neptune Minerals, Inc.

Nordic Ocean Resources As (Nora)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.

Royal Ihc Ltd.

Seas (Submersible Equipment & Services) Offshore Pty Ltd.

Seatech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

Technipfmc Plc

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Tritech International Ltd.

UK Seabed Resources (Lockheed Martin UK Ltd.)

