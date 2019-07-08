Global Opacifiers Market 2018-2023 - Major Players are BASF Group, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Omnova Solutions, and Tayca Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opacifiers: Oxides and Opaque Polymers, Characteristics, Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global opacifiers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Titanium dioxide accounts for the highest share of opacifier products. Factors such as the growth of application segments like paints and coatings, personal care, and ceramics; technological advancements for delivering opaque polymers with better efficiency; and the production of titanium dioxide using nanotechnology are driving the demand of opacifiers across the world.



A comprehensive study on the different types of opacifiers is extremely important in understanding the crucial role played by opacifiers in different end-user industries.

The scope of this report is broad and covers the entire market for opacifiers, which are used globally in various types of industry applications. The market is broken down by product types, industry applications and region. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are presented for each product type, industry application and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for opacifiers. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for opacifiers, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the opacifiers market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global opacifiers industry.



Scope

79 tables

An overview of the global market for opacifiers and their potential applications in paints and coatings, ceramics, personal care, paper, plastics, and glass industry

Discussion on how opacifiers alter the visual appearance of certain products to make them more appealing to the consumers and deliver luster, shimmering effects, or opacity to a solution

Information on titanium dioxide and discussion on why it is considered as the most common type of opacifier across industries

Insight into government regulations regarding the use of certain oxides

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including BASF Group, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Omnova Solutions, and Tayca Corp

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

North America

Europe

South America

RoW

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Key Types of Opacifiers

Cerium Oxide (CeO2)

Tin Oxide (SnO2)

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2)

Zircon (ZrO2.SiO2)

Antimony Trioxide (Sb2O3)

Opaque Polymers

Zinc Oxide (ZnO)

Arsenic Trioxide (As2O3)

Key Application Segments of Opacifiers

Personal Care

Home Care

Paper

Paints and Coatings

Inks

Fibers

Glass

Ceramics

Plastics

Others

Chapter 4 Global Market for Opacifiers

Global Market for Opacifiers by Type

Global Market for Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Cerium Oxide Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Tin Oxide Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Titanium Dioxide Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Zircon Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Arsenic Trioxide Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Opaque Polymers Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Antimony Trioxide Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Zinc Oxide Opacifiers by Application

Global Market for Cerium Oxide Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Tin Oxide Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Titanium Dioxide Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Zircon Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Arsenic Trioxide Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Opaque Polymers Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Antimony Trioxide Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Zinc Oxide Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Personal Care Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Home Care Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Paper Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Ink Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Paints and Coatings Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Fiber Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Glass Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Ceramics Industry Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Plastics Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Global Market for Other Industry Applications of Opacifiers by Region

Chapter 5 Global Market for Opacifiers, by Region and Country

North American Market for Opacifiers by Country

U.S. Market for Opacifiers by Application

Canadian Market for Opacifiers by Application

Mexican Market for Opacifiers by Application

European Market for Opacifiers by Country

German Market for Opacifiers by Application

Russian Market for Opacifiers by Application

U.K. Market for Opacifiers by Application

French Market for Opacifiers by Application

Italian Market for Opacifiers by Application

Rest of European Market for Opacifiers by Application

Asia-Pacific Market for Opacifiers by Country

Chinese Market for Opacifiers by Application

Indian Market for Opacifiers by Application

Japanese Market for Opacifiers by Application

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Opacifiers by Application

South American Market for Opacifiers by Country

Brazilian Market for Opacifiers by Application

Argentinian Market for Opacifiers by Application

Rest of South American Market for Opacifiers by Application

ROW Market for Opacifiers by Country

Middle Eastern Market for Opacifiers by Application

African Market for Opacifiers by Application

Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growth of Application Segments

Technological Advancements Delivering Opaque Polymers with Better Efficiency

Production of Titanium Dioxide Using Nanotechnology

Challenges

Regulations Regarding Use of Certain Oxides: Titanium Dioxide and Antimony Trioxide

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Amgeen Minerals

Apollo Colors, Inc.

Argex Titanium, Inc.

Arkema, Inc.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

BASF Group

Berg + Schmidt Gmbh & Co. Kg

Brenntag Ag

Britex Enterprises

The Chemours Co.

Cinkarna Celje, D. D.

Cristal

Croda International Plc

Dewolf Chemical, Inc.

Dowdupont

EN-Tech Polymer Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries Ag

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Hankuck Latices Co. Ltd.

Indulor Chemie Gmbh

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

Junneng Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Lomon Billions Group

Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp.

Omnova Solutions, Inc.

Organik Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S.

Precheza A. S.

Quaternia S.L.

Rajpurohit Group Of Enterprises

Ruby Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt. Ltd.

Tayca Corp.

Torrecid S.A.

Tronox Ltd.

Venator Materials Plc

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd

Visen Industries Ltd.

Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding Gmbh & Co Kg

