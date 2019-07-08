Thin-Layer Deposition Market Outlook 2019-2022 Featuring Leading Market Player Profiles for Applied Materials, CVD Equipment Corp, LAM Research Corp, SUMCO Corp, Tokyo Electron, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thin-Layer Deposition: CVD, Ion Implantation and Epitaxy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Thin-film deposition market operates in a highly robust technological environment that yields both opportunities and challenges. Vendors are responding to the changing environment by innovating and delivering differentiated and high-quality solutions. The market continues to demonstrate strong growth, reaching double-digit growth in the forecasted period.



A thin-film deposition is an integral part of every industry in today's world. The primary objective of Thin-layer deposition is to impart desirable physical characteristics onto an object so that the object is suited for the required purpose. Almost all microelectronic products require some form of Thin-layer deposition or the other to preserve their longevity.



Microelectronics is one of the largest End-user industries for Thin-layer deposition. It covers a broad range of products, ranging from semiconductors to flat-panel displays. Decades ago, because flat-panel displays were in their early growth stages, the products do not contribute much in the way of technological advances to the microelectronics industry.

Today, though, flat-panel displays form an integral part of any industry, contributing much in terms of volume as well as revenue to the microelectronics industry. Industries such as cutting tools, industrial and medical have impacted the demand for Thin-layer deposition. Each industry continues to register advances in technology that require more complex materials. This requires the Thin-layer deposition industry to continually evolve to remain in lockstep with them.



Scope

42 data tables and 36 additional tables

An overview of the global market for thin-layer deposition technologies within the semiconductor manufacturing industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Information on major types of deposition technologies, their applications and unique properties by three types of materials: chemical vapour deposition (CVD), ion implantation and molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems

Analysis of the industry's manufacturing capacity and consumption by various regional markets covering Americas, EMEA and APAC

Discussion on the influence of government regulations, technological updates, and the economic factors that affect the growth of the market

Company profiles of the leading market players within the industry including Applied Materials, CVD Equipment Corp, LAM Research Corp, SUMCO Corp, and Tokyo Electron



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Thin-film Industry Changes

Technology Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Deposition Technologies

End-user Industries

Microelectronics

Medical

Industrial

Tooling

Key Market Drivers

Fast-Growing Semiconductor Market

Tremendous Number of Existing and Emerging Market Applications

Intensive R&D by Universities, Institutes and Industrial End-users

Key Market Challenges

Huge Capital Investment

Ongoing R&D Requirement

Compliance, Restrictions and Regulatory Pressures

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Basic Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition

Metal-organic Chemical Vapor Deposition

Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

Low-pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

Plasma-enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition

High-density Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition

Tetra-ethoxysilane Ozone Chemistry

Ion-implantation Technology

Beamline Ion Implantation

Plasma-immersion Ion Implantation

Ion-assisted Deposition

Ion Beam-assisted Deposition

Epitaxy

Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry

Microelectronics

Semiconductor Applications of CVD

Semiconductor Applications of Ion Implantation

Epitaxy Applications for Semiconductors

Components

Flat-Panel Displays

Light-Emitting Diodes

Medical Industry

Medical Products

Industrial

Product Definition

Technology

Aerospace Market

Industrial Thin-film Applications

Industrial CVD and Ion-implantation Market Growth Factors

Tooling

Product Definition

Cutting Tool Industry Competitiveness

New Product Development

International Market Growth

Technology

Cutting Tool Growth Factors

Cutting Tool Applications

CVD Reactor Types

CVD versus PVD Process

Industry Competitiveness of Thin-film Processes in Microelectronics

Economic Conditions in Microelectronics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Material

Chemical Vapor Deposition Materials

Ion-implantation Materials

Molecular Beam Epitaxy Materials

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Americas

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Chemical Vapor Deposition-related Patents

Ion Implantation-related Patents

Molecular Beam Epitaxy-related Patents

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Next Generation Applications

Gradual Replacement of Si by GaN and SiC

Demand for Impenetrable, High Purity, Homogeneous Coating Surface Materials

Emerging Opportunities for Thin-film Technology

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Fabrication Equipment

Aixtron SE

Applied Matericals Inc.

CVD Equipment Corp.

IHI Hauzer B.V.

IHI Ionbond

Koku.S.Ai Semiconductor Equipment Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

Oerlikon Balzers

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumco Corp.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Chapter 11 Acronyms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfcj4h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mechanical Engineering



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.